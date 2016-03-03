Kento Perera, San Marcos Tennis Team Remain Undefeated

Tennis

Kento Perera continued his perfect season in singles and San Marcos got good play from its doubles teams to beat Camarillo, 11-7, in a non-league boys tennis match on the road.

Perera won his sets 6-0, 6-1, 6-1 against the Scorpions crafty singles lineup.

"Perera has displayed an improved first serve this year, regularly hitting 70 percent in and winning more easily on his service games," said San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley

Freshman Dominic Stefanov lost his first set of the year 3-6 against Camarillo's hard-hitting No. 2 singles player Justin Lieb, but rebounded well to win his final two sets 7-5 against No. 3 Jacob Root and easily in his final set against No. 1 Paul Chun.

"Dominic played more confidently as the match wore on and picked up two big sets for us after starting slowly. I really like how he bounced back and showed grit and determination," said Bradley

Fellow freshmen Alex Stefanov, Daniel Newton, and Jimmy Wimbish continued to improve and swept all their sets in doubles. Jimmy Wimbish teamed with Daniel Coulson to win 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 while Alex and Daniel swept 6-0, 6-3, 6-0.

"Our doubles teams played with amazing enthusiasm today. They rewarded their partners great groundstrokes with pinpoint volleys and poaches. We are just starting to show what we're capable of in doubles and the future is bright," said Bradley.

The Royals are 3-0.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.