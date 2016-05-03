Tennis
Kento Perera, Spencer Ekola Set Up Showdown for Channel League Title
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 3, 2016 | 6:15 p.m.
It will be a battle of champions when San Marcos' Kento Perera and Santa Barbara High's Spencer Ekola meet for the Channel League singles final on Thursday.
In Tuesday's semifinals at SBHS, Perera beat Harry deBoer of Santa Barbara, 6-1, 6-0, and Ekola topped Dominik Stefanov of San Marcos, 6-2, 6-1.
Perera is the two-time defending Channel League champion, while Ekola won three Frontier League singles titles at Bishop Diego before transferring to Santa Babara.
The final will be played at Knowlwood Tennis Club at 4:30 p.m.
The league doubles tournament begins Wednesday at Santa Barbara.
