Kento Perera Wins Two Matches at Ojai Tennis Invitational

Tennis

San Marcos tennis standout Kento Perera advanced to the round of 16 in the CIF Boys Singles competition at the 116th annual Ojai Tournament on Thursday.

Perera defeated Karthik Praveen Nair of Crean Lutheran 6-1, 6-3 and Stefan of Woodbridge High in Irvine 5-7, 6-0, 6-2.

He faces Kevin Cheng of San Marino on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

In doubles for San Marcos, the team of Dan Coulson and Dominik Stefanov lost 6-0, 6-1 against Bryce Pereira and Connor Lee of San Marino.

"Dan and Dom faced a tough draw but played hard and enjoyed their match," said San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley

Santa Barbara results

Spencer Ekola was swept by Ben Goldberg of Palisades High in the first round of CIF singles, but the doubles team of Taggart Mills and Jackson won their opener, beating Loyola's Max Green and James Crisafulli, 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1.

Dos Pueblos results

The Chargers team of Mason Dochterman and Bryce Ambrose reached the second round of the CIF doubles.

The defeated the Hosick Brothers from Santiago High, 6-3, 6-0 and fell to the powerful team of Jeremy Chung and Evan Fortier from Mira Costa.

"They stayed competitive with the pair but did not convert key points and fell 6-1, 6-1," said coach Liz Frech.