Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:32 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Kento Perera Wins Two Matches at Ojai Tennis Invitational

Kento Perera of San Marcos rips a backhand during a match at the Ojai Invitational. Perera advanced to the round of 16.
Kento Perera of San Marcos rips a backhand during a match at the Ojai Invitational. Perera advanced to the round of 16. (Jarrod Bradley photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 21, 2016 | 4:07 p.m.

San Marcos tennis standout Kento Perera advanced to the round of 16 in the CIF Boys Singles competition at the 116th annual Ojai Tournament on Thursday.

Perera defeated Karthik Praveen Nair of Crean Lutheran 6-1, 6-3 and Stefan of Woodbridge High in Irvine 5-7, 6-0, 6-2.

He faces Kevin Cheng of San Marino on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

In doubles for San Marcos, the team of Dan Coulson and Dominik Stefanov lost 6-0, 6-1 against Bryce Pereira and Connor Lee of San Marino.

"Dan and Dom faced a tough draw but played hard and enjoyed their match," said San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley

Santa Barbara results

Spencer Ekola was swept by Ben Goldberg of Palisades High in the first round of CIF singles, but the doubles team of Taggart Mills and Jackson won their opener, beating Loyola's Max Green and James Crisafulli, 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1.

Dos Pueblos results

The Chargers team of Mason Dochterman and Bryce Ambrose reached the second round of the CIF doubles.

The defeated the Hosick Brothers from Santiago High, 6-3, 6-0  and fell to the powerful team of Jeremy Chung and Evan Fortier from Mira Costa.

"They stayed competitive with the pair but did not convert key points and fell 6-1, 6-1," said coach Liz Frech.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 