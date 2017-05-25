Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 12:57 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Kento Perera, Doubles Team of Dominik Stefanov-Daniel Newton Advance in CIF Play

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | May 25, 2017 | 8:48 p.m.

CIF-SS tennis sectionals were held on Thursday with single play at Cate School and doubles play being held at Carpinteria High.

Due to rainy conditions, the start times were delayed by as much as an hour and a half. 

San Marcos:

In singles, Kento Perrera continued his torrid tear through CIF by dropping a total of two games over two matches. He won 6-0, 6-0 over El Segundo's Ignas Kirkla, and 6-2, 6-0 over Parker McBride of West Ranch. Perrera will play in the CIF Individual Round of 32 next Thursday.

"Kento seemed to have more pop on his first serve today and played like the number one seed," said San Marcos head coach Jarrod Bradley.

In doubles, Dominik Stefanov and Daniel Newton defeated Beverly Hills 6-0, 6-4 and won the tiebreaker against West Ranch 6-3, 2-6, 10-6. The pair will also participate in the Round of 32 next Thursday.

"Dom and Daniel played amazing from the baseline today and showed incredible growth in defeating more experienced players from West Ranch," said Bradley. "They played with poise and confidence in the super tiebreak, and that was the difference in a close match."

Carpinteria:

In singles, Jeremy Saito fell to Colby Grey of Templeton 6-1, 6-2. 

In doubles, Sam Truax and Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson fell to Beverly Hills 6-1, 6-1. 

"I am very proud of these three players not just with their efforts today but all season," said Carpinteria head coach Charles Bryant. "They performed well, stayed positive and never gave up."

Dos Pueblos:

After a first round bye, Miles Baldwin faced Cate's Kevin Ha, who ultimately won an extremely close match. After splitting the first two sets 6-3, 2-6, Ha won the super tiebreak 11-9.

"I am proud of Miles for giving everything he had today, plus his contribution and leadership to our team in his four years with Dos Pueblos," said Charger head coach Liz French.

Cate:

Kevin Ha took down Derek Lam 4-6, 6-1, 10-8 in a super tiebreak in the first round, then defeated Baldwin in another super tiebreak 11-9. In the third round, Dustin Kua defeated Ha 6-3, 1-0.  Ha resigned due to severe cramping after having played the maximum amount of sets possible through the first two rounds.

Brother Ethan Ha, the No. 1 seed out of the Tri-Valley League, defeated Blake Meschke of Pacifica 6-0, 6-1 in the first round, but fell to West Ranch's David Woodland 3-6, 0-6 in the second round.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

