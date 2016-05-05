Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:36 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Kento Perera Makes It 3 Straight Channel Singles Titles; Logan Lender-Jackson Powell Win Doubles

The steady play of San Marcos junior Kento Perera enabled him to win his third straight Channel League singles title.
The steady play of San Marcos junior Kento Perera enabled him to win his third straight Channel League singles title. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 5, 2016 | 7:57 p.m.

There was no stopping Kento Perera from winning a third straight Channel League singles tennis title on Thursday.

The San Marcos junior was consistent throughout the final against Santa Barbara High senior Spencer Ekola and rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 victory at the Knollwood Tennis Club.

Perera becomes the first three-time champion since Santa Barbara’s Blake Muller, who, ironically, is his private coach. Perera, however, has the advantage on his coach because he’s won three in a row, while Muller captured his three titles in four years. He won in 2002, 2004 and 2005, but missed the 2003 season with a leg injury.

Spencer Ekola of Santa Barbara makes a forehand return during singles final at Knollwood Tennis Club. Click to view larger
Spencer Ekola of Santa Barbara makes a forehand return during singles final at Knollwood Tennis Club. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

“I’m pretty proud of myself staying solid for three years,” said Perera. “It’s pretty tough to stay consistent all of the time. I always believe I can do it. When I play the match, I always believe I have a chance to win. I believe in myself and I think that’s important to keep winning.”

In the doubles final, Santa Barbara seniors Logan Lender and Jackson Powell made clutch plays down the stretch in each set and defeated junior Miles Baldwin and sophomore Vincent Villano of Dos Pueblos, 6-4, 6-4. It was the second straight title for Lender, who won last season with Jordan Rodnick.

Perera made it tough on Ekola by getting most of his first serves in and hitting the ball deep.

“He was playing pretty well,” Perera said of Ekola, who won three straight Frontier League singles titles for Bishop Diego before transferring to Santa Barbara for his senior year. “He made some unforced errors, but I was keeping the ball pretty deep some times. I was making him miss some of those shots. I stayed solid from the baseline, I didn’t give him any errors. When I had the chance, I pushed back.

When he came up to the net, he had some good volleys. Most of the time, I kept him back and made him make unforced errors.”

In their two previous meetings in Channel League team matches, Perera won 6-0 and 6-1.

“It was tough,” Ekola said. “He was keeping it deep and was able to capitalize on some shots. I had some chances but it was tough playing. He’s a good player.”

Ekola noted the huge difference in competition in the Channel League.

“It’s a whole another level — way, way, way tougher. It was fun playing. It’s been a fun season.”

San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said he appreciates the hard work and preparation Perera puts in before stepping on the court for a match.

The Santa Barbara High team of Logan Lender, left, and Jackson Powell is joined by Dons coach Greg Tebbe after winning the Channel League doubles title. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara High team of Logan Lender, left, and Jackson Powell is joined by Dons coach Greg Tebbe after winning the Channel League doubles title. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

“The really good players make it look easy, but what you don’t see is all the hard work that he puts in behind the scenes, Bradley said. “I ‘ve been coaching high school sports for 17 years and I’ve never seen a kid who takes preparation and the work behind the scenes so seriously. But enjoys the work. He’s the same way in the classroom and the same way at home. It’s a credit to his parents and a credit to him. His preparation is top notch.”

Bradley felt a big difference in the final was Perera’s forehand.

“He did a much better nob driving his forehand, using his legs, and that’s fun to see,” Bradley said. “Any short ball Spencer gave him, he really drove his forehand deep. And, when he came to the net, he closed it out really well. He’s a phenomenal volleyer I think that’s the most underappreciated part of his game.”

Lender and Powell managed to come up big in both sets when the score was knotted at 4-4. 

Vincent Villano, left, and Miles Baldwin of Dos Pueblos were league runners-up in doubles. Click to view larger
Vincent Villano, left, and Miles Baldwin of Dos Pueblos were league runners-up in doubles.

“I think we kept up our intensity the entire match and we were serving really well, and that helped keep pressure on them and enable us to win,” said Lender.

“They broke us at the end of sets,” said Baldwin, a semifinalist last season and a league doubles champion as a freshman.  “In the pressure moments, they played good return games and broke us. It was close.”

Lender said winning the title with Powell was special because they’ve known each other a long time.

“It was nice to play with Jackson because we’ve known each other since we were little kids. It’s nice to get a win together,” he said.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 