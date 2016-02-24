Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:41 am | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 

Kentucky Honky Tonk Pioneer Dwight Yoakam to Bring Unique Voice to Santa Barbara County Fair

Kentucky honky tonk guitarist and vocalist Dwight Yoakam joins the Santa Barbara County Fair’s Firestone 805 and Figueroa Mountain Hoppy Poppy concert series. Click to view larger
Kentucky honky tonk guitarist and vocalist Dwight Yoakam joins the Santa Barbara County Fair’s Firestone 805 and Figueroa Mountain Hoppy Poppy concert series. (Dwight Yoakam photo)
By Shelly Cone the Santa Maria Fairpark | February 24, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

From the very moment he sings that first note there will be no question who’s in the spotlight when Dwight Yoakam graces the stage at this year’s 125th annual Santa Barbara County Fair.

Yoakam will perform his unique brand of what he calls “hillbilly” music as part of the Firestone 805 and Figueroa Mountain Hoppy Poppy concert series on the KCOY Main Stage at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 15, 2016.

Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said that Yoakam will not disappoint. 

“Dwight Yoakam is as country as it gets. He’s built a career on his incredible voice and skilled guitar playing, and I promise he will give fair audiences a great performance,” Persons said.

The Kentucky honky tonk pioneer is known and beloved for his distinctive, supple vocals and song-defining guitar riffs.

His one-of-a-kind style has earned him 15 Grammy nominations, wins for Best Country Vocalist, Male and Best Country Collaboration with Vocals.

He has also he received the Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award from the Academy of Country Music and been named AMA Artist of the Year 2013; CMT Europe Artist of the Year and CMA International Touring Artist of the Year.

In addition to his musical accomplishments, Yoakam is an accomplished actor, director and writer with more than 30 movie and television credits and a Screen Actors Guild nomination for his appearance in Sling Blade.

Yoakam’s career first took off with his 1985 debut album Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc. Etc., which immediately yielded hit singles. Yoakam has continued to sing, write and play music over the course of 21 albums, garnering more than $25 million in sales worldwide. 

His new album, Second Hand Heart, features hints of Elvis, The Everly Brothers, The Beatles and The Beach Boys, among other influences, with Yoakam’s unique voice flavoring it, of course. 

Dwight Yoakam’s performance at the Santa Barbara County Fair is free with admission.

The fair takes place July 13-17 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Admission is only $10. 

For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com or like the fair on Facebook.

Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.

 

