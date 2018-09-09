Kenzie Garrison Pounds 20 Kills in SBCC Loss

College Volleyball

SBCC dropped a pair of women’s volleyball matches on Saturday in their home debut at the SBCC Quad.

The Vaqueros (0-4) lost a tough 3-2 match to Pasadena City (25-18, 17-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-11), then got swept by Long Beach (25-17, 25-20, 25-21).

Kenzie Garrison recorded a double-double vs. PCC with a career-high 20 kills and 14 digs. Her previous career high in kills was 11 at Hancock on Nov. 8, 2017. Grace Trocki had 13 kills and two blocks. Kate Richardson and Jacque Ortegon both contributed nine kills and two blocks.

Emma Esparza collected 15 digs vs. Pasadena (2-4).

In the Long Beach match, Jenny Sims notched seven kills and Richardson had seven kills and four blocks. Trocki and Jazz Hill added five kills each and Lexi Michaelson had 13 digs.

The Vaqueros will host another Quad Tournament on Saturday, taking on Cerritos at 11 a.m. and Contra Costa at 3 p.m.

