Kermit McKenzie Junior High Students Honored for Academic Excellence

By Kenny Klein for the Guadalupe Union School District | January 17, 2014 | 8:42 a.m.

Hard work and skilled performance will be rewarded Friday during an honor and merit roll assembly at Kermit McKenzie Junior High in Guadalupe.

More than 170 students earned special certificates for having a grade point average of 3.0 or higher in math, language arts, reading, science, social studies and physical education. The event for the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade masterminds takes place in the school's cafeteria.

Principal Gabe Solorio knows the students are determined to take advantage of their educations.

"It's always very rewarding and a pleasure to recognize these students who have made a commitment to work hard and strive for the best,'' Solorio said. "It's the fruit of our labor, and we are very proud of them all.''

The students will be announced one by one in front of a cheering student body, teachers, staff and administrators.

Eighth-grader Damian Robles believes his new title of "Honor Student" fits perfectly.

"You have to be focused and on top of your studies,'' Robles said. "It feels good to do well and succeed in school.''

— Kenny Klein is the media contact for the Guadalupe Union School District.

