Kevin Barker Gives 5 Good Innings in Dos Pueblos Win

Baseball

Kevin Barker pitched five strong innings, and Dos Pueblos won its fourth straight, beating Arroyo Grande, 9-5, in a non-league baseball game on Tuesday at Scott O'Leary Field.

Barker allowed just one run in earning the victory.

He got offensive support from Dustin Demeter and Jonathan Sloan. Demeter was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Sloan was 2-2, drew a walk, drove in two runs and scored two.

The Chargers will take a 5-3 record into their Channel League opener at Santa Barbara on Friday

