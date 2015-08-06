Kevin Barry of Santa Maria, 1966-2015

Posted on August 6, 2015 | 2:10 p.m.

Source: Dudley Hoffman Mortuary

Kevin Barry of Santa Maria, aged 49, passed away on July 31, 2015.

Kevin was born in Encino, California, on July 5, 1966. When he was 7, his father, Joseph, passed away. Shortly after, mother, Betty, relocated with Kevin and his siblings to Santa Barbara in 1979.

Kevin attended Goleta Valley Junior High School, followed by San Marcos High School.

He went to college where he studied mechanics, which then became his career. He also worked as a baker and cook at UCSB.

Kevin loved to travel and explore the world as much as he could, as well as work on cars as a hobby. He always loved to be with his family as much as he possibly could, especially his grandchildren.

Kevin is survived by his daughter, Jamie Cruz, and son-in-law, Aaron; his grandchildren, Alexia, Aaron Jr. and Natalia; brothers Michael and Timothy Barry of Oregon; and sister Kathy Barry of Santa Maria; along with eight nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2015, at 2 p.m. at the Santa Maria Four Square Church, 709 N. Curryer St., Santa Maria, followed by a reception at the same location.

