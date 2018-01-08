Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:52 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Kevin Dumain: What’s the Deal with ADUs?

By Kevin Dumain | January 8, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

The lack of affordable housing in California has gotten so bad that the state has actually begun to do something about it.

Kevin Dumain Click to view larger
Kevin Dumain

For years, Sacramento attempted to address the housing issue with centralized plans and policies, but local governments stymied these efforts in order to appease their constituents. Something had to change.

Now the state has finally begun to enact a series of laws and consider others that will incrementally strip local authorities of their decision-making roles in order to promote housing.

A new California state law, SB 35, that took effect Jan. 1 will give developers the ability to build large housing projects without the review and objections of local governments if those governments have not met their state-mandated housing quotas. SB 167 will alter the evidentiary standards used to approve or disapprove a project, thereby making it easier for developers and housing advocates to overcome resistance from local government entities.

Other bills set aside more money for state-funded housing projects, and Gov. Jerry Brown repeatedly has proposed streamlining the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) process for large housing projects.

The state can also get more serious with the Regional Housing Need Allocation (RHNA) targets by linking state funding to how well local communities achieve their housing targets.

One of the common threads to these initiatives are being “big” ideas intended to address the housing crisis by promoting big projects. Unfortunately, these solutions can only be fulfilled by those with a lot of time, money and political support.

Last January, the Legislature also enacted SB 1069, which takes a decidedly “small” approach to housing but has the potential to dramatically change our communities. Sponsored by state Sen. Bob Wieckowski, D-Fremont, the measure encourages the development of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), and was intended to be a do-it-yourself solution that could be accomplished by ordinary homeowners with limited resources.

Unlike the “big” housing projects that until recently have only occurred in limited areas that were deemed suitable, ADUs, or “granny flats,” are a viable means of creating additional housing within the ordinary suburban neighborhoods of low-density single-family homes. This is the low hanging fruit in the housing crisis, and ADUs are a means of increasing the housing stock without dramatically altering existing neighborhoods.

Recently a subcommittee of the Santa Barbara chapter of the American Institute of Architects analyzed the 250-plus ADU applications in the City of Santa Barbara and found that 70 percent to 80 percent of the projects were for the conversion of existing structures. These included rooms within existing residences, garages and accessory structures. Some of the applications were also for the permitting of previously illegal units.

These ADUs are not the tidal wave of “​McMansions” anticipated by naysayers, but a demonstrated pattern of projects that readily fit into existing neighborhoods.

Wieckowski sought to give homeowners the ability to cut through the red tape and create housing that suited their needs for a modest cost. Under these new rules, people can build independent units for their “boomerang” kids, renters or even themselves. It doesn’t waive the life safety provisions of the Building Code, but it does help cut through restrictive local land-use regulations to make it easier and less expensive to build that “granny flat.”

Homeowners have been overwhelming enthusiastic about these new rules. On the other hand, municipalities have struggled to find a middle ground that preserves neighborhoods, and satisfies their constituents who want to build. This has resulted in some policy proposals that significantly reduce the opportunities for ADUs.

The City of Santa Barbara is gradually coming around, but some of the pending regulations would still hold back the potential for this new source of infill housing.

Change is at our threshold regardless of what we choose to do as a city. The ADU initiative is our best alternative. It’s good for our neighborhoods and our families, and it requires the least amount of effort on the part of our municipal government.

A free, informative ADU forum will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1740 Cliff Drive. On Jan. 11, the Santa Barbara Planning Commission will be reviewing the latest ordinance proposal. Everyone is encouraged to attend to voice your opinion.

— Kevin Dumain AIA is an associate with the local architecture firm DesignARC. He and his wife, Jill, are Mesa residents. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 