Kevin Gowdy, Dustin Demeter Named to All-CIF Division 2 Baseball Team

Santa Barbara High ace Kevin Gowdy and Dos Pueblos slugging third baseman Dustin Demeter were named to the All CIF-Southern Section Division 2 baseball team.
Five baseball players from Santa Barbara County received All-CIF honors. Dylan Maiden of Cabrillo and Zach Torra of Santa Ynez were named to the Division 5 team and Gavin Haimovitz of Dunn earned Division 6 honors.
Gowdy, the first pick of the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies, put up impressive numbers in his senior season with the Dons. In 63 innings, he struck out 104, walked only six and posted an ERA of 1.10.
Demeter led Dos Pueblos to the Division 2 semifinals. The Hawaii-bound slugger batted .374 with 12 doubles, 28 RBIs and 28 runs.
Maiden powered Cabrillo to the Los Padres League title. He batted .427 as the Conquistadores' lead-off hitter and earned three pitching wins and three saves.
Torra was a standout pitcher for Santa Ynez. The senior went 8-3 with an ERA of 0.87 and 64 strikeouts with just 19 walks in 80.2 innings.
Haimovitz had a big year for Dunn. The sophomore was the top hitter in Division 6 with a .658 batting average. He belted six homers and scored 39 runs.
ALL-CIF BASEBALL TEAMS
Division 2
Coach of the Year: Darren Murphy, South Hills
Player of the Year: Brandon Dieter, South Hills
Ricky Ramos, Bellflower
AJ Woodall, Bonita
Ryan Lynch, Crescenta valley
Adrian Damla, Crescenta Valley
James Free, Damien
Dustin Demeter, Dos Pueblos
Dillon Brown, Foothill
Drake Wood, Foothill
Mike Perez, Gahr
Josh Haley, Gahr
Kevin Kendall, La Mirada
Tanner Bibee, Mission Viejo
Greg Dominguez, Moorpark
Logan Rinehart, Rancho Cucamonga
Paul Rojas, Redlands East Valley
Andrew Miner, Redlands East Valley
Kevin Gowdy, Santa Barbara
Cal Hodgins, Simi Valley
John Dearth, South Hills
Christian Moya, South Hills
Division 5
Coach of the Year: Glenn Prater, Woodcrest Christian
Player of the Year: Branden Boissiere, Woodcrest Christian
Dylan Maiden, Cabrillo/Lompoc
Jared Thomas, Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary
Zack Mendez, Capistrano Valley Christian
Jorge Valencia, Citrus Hill
Emilio Delgado, Ganesha
Bentley Acee, Linfield Christian
Isaiah Ramos, Monrovia
Griffin Hagen, Paraclete
Juanito Sanchez, South El Monte
Garrett Hill, San Marino
Zach Torra, Santa Ynez
Sean Roby, Shadow Hills
Jake Patterson, Sierra Canyon
Ricardo Reyes, Sierra Vista
Mario Huizar, Sierra Vista
Brennan Morales, Tahquitz
Jahred Butler, Tahquitz
Cameron Wetherby, Village Christian
Jordan Keller, Woodcrest Christian
Gabriel Ramos, Woodcrest Christian
Division 6
Coach of the Year: Dominic Campeau, Sage Hill
Player of the Year: Brett Super, Sage Hill
Eben Berg, Buckley
Levi Schriefer, California Lutheran
Brent Smith, Calvary Murrieta
Ladon Schell, Calvary Murrieta
Will Tomlinson, Crean Lutheran
PJ Buratti, Crean Lutheran
Ryan Gaynor, Crean Lutheran
Kenny Gagnon, Desert Christian Academy
Andrew Bayard, Desert Christian Lancaster
Gavin Haimovitz, Dunn School
Cole Pilar, Flintridge Prep
Robbie Leslie, Flintridge Prep
Josh Ellison, Foothill Tech
Ryan Cappello, Lone Pine
Edward Pelc, Sage Hill
Ashwin Chona, Sage Hill
Patrick Pena, Salesian
Anthony Morales, Santa Paula
Evan Clary, St. Margaret’s
Kyle Cringan, Temecula Prep
