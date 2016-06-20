Kevin Gowdy, Dustin Demeter Named to All-CIF Division 2 Baseball Team

Baseball

Santa Barbara High ace Kevin Gowdy and Dos Pueblos slugging third baseman Dustin Demeter were named to the All CIF-Southern Section Division 2 baseball team.

Five baseball players from Santa Barbara County received All-CIF honors. Dylan Maiden of Cabrillo and Zach Torra of Santa Ynez were named to the Division 5 team and Gavin Haimovitz of Dunn earned Division 6 honors.

Gowdy, the first pick of the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies, put up impressive numbers in his senior season with the Dons. In 63 innings, he struck out 104, walked only six and posted an ERA of 1.10.

Demeter led Dos Pueblos to the Division 2 semifinals. The Hawaii-bound slugger batted .374 with 12 doubles, 28 RBIs and 28 runs.

Maiden powered Cabrillo to the Los Padres League title. He batted .427 as the Conquistadores' lead-off hitter and earned three pitching wins and three saves.

Torra was a standout pitcher for Santa Ynez. The senior went 8-3 with an ERA of 0.87 and 64 strikeouts with just 19 walks in 80.2 innings.

Haimovitz had a big year for Dunn. The sophomore was the top hitter in Division 6 with a .658 batting average. He belted six homers and scored 39 runs.

ALL-CIF BASEBALL TEAMS

Division 2

Coach of the Year: Darren Murphy, South Hills

Player of the Year: Brandon Dieter, South Hills

Ricky Ramos, Bellflower

AJ Woodall, Bonita

Ryan Lynch, Crescenta valley

Adrian Damla, Crescenta Valley

James Free, Damien

Dustin Demeter, Dos Pueblos

Dillon Brown, Foothill

Drake Wood, Foothill

Mike Perez, Gahr

Josh Haley, Gahr

Kevin Kendall, La Mirada

Tanner Bibee, Mission Viejo

Greg Dominguez, Moorpark

Logan Rinehart, Rancho Cucamonga

Paul Rojas, Redlands East Valley

Andrew Miner, Redlands East Valley

Kevin Gowdy, Santa Barbara

Cal Hodgins, Simi Valley

John Dearth, South Hills

Christian Moya, South Hills

Division 5

Coach of the Year: Glenn Prater, Woodcrest Christian

Player of the Year: Branden Boissiere, Woodcrest Christian

Dylan Maiden, Cabrillo/Lompoc

Jared Thomas, Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary

Zack Mendez, Capistrano Valley Christian

Jorge Valencia, Citrus Hill

Emilio Delgado, Ganesha

Bentley Acee, Linfield Christian

Isaiah Ramos, Monrovia

Griffin Hagen, Paraclete

Juanito Sanchez, South El Monte

Garrett Hill, San Marino

Zach Torra, Santa Ynez

Sean Roby, Shadow Hills

Jake Patterson, Sierra Canyon

Ricardo Reyes, Sierra Vista

Mario Huizar, Sierra Vista

Brennan Morales, Tahquitz

Jahred Butler, Tahquitz

Cameron Wetherby, Village Christian

Jordan Keller, Woodcrest Christian

Gabriel Ramos, Woodcrest Christian

Division 6

Coach of the Year: Dominic Campeau, Sage Hill

Player of the Year: Brett Super, Sage Hill

Eben Berg, Buckley

Levi Schriefer, California Lutheran

Brent Smith, Calvary Murrieta

Ladon Schell, Calvary Murrieta

Will Tomlinson, Crean Lutheran

PJ Buratti, Crean Lutheran

Ryan Gaynor, Crean Lutheran

Kenny Gagnon, Desert Christian Academy

Andrew Bayard, Desert Christian Lancaster

Gavin Haimovitz, Dunn School

Cole Pilar, Flintridge Prep

Robbie Leslie, Flintridge Prep

Josh Ellison, Foothill Tech

Ryan Cappello, Lone Pine

Edward Pelc, Sage Hill

Ashwin Chona, Sage Hill

Patrick Pena, Salesian

Anthony Morales, Santa Paula

Evan Clary, St. Margaret’s

Kyle Cringan, Temecula Prep

