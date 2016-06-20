Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:49 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Kevin Gowdy, Dustin Demeter Named to All-CIF Division 2 Baseball Team

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | June 20, 2016 | 5:12 p.m.

Santa Barbara High ace Kevin Gowdy and Dos Pueblos slugging third baseman Dustin Demeter were named to the All CIF-Southern Section Division 2 baseball team.

Five baseball players from Santa Barbara County received All-CIF honors. Dylan Maiden of Cabrillo and Zach Torra of Santa Ynez were named to the Division 5 team and Gavin Haimovitz of Dunn earned Division 6 honors.

Gowdy, the first pick of the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies, put up impressive numbers in his senior season with the Dons. In 63 innings, he struck out 104, walked only six and posted an ERA of 1.10.

Demeter led Dos Pueblos to the Division 2 semifinals. The Hawaii-bound slugger batted .374 with 12 doubles, 28 RBIs and 28 runs.

Maiden powered Cabrillo to the Los Padres League title. He batted .427 as the Conquistadores' lead-off hitter and earned three pitching wins and three saves.

Torra was a standout pitcher for Santa Ynez. The senior went 8-3 with an ERA of 0.87 and 64 strikeouts with just 19 walks in 80.2 innings.

Haimovitz had a big year for Dunn. The sophomore was the top hitter in Division 6 with a .658 batting average. He belted six homers and scored 39 runs.

ALL-CIF BASEBALL TEAMS

Division 2

Coach of the Year: Darren Murphy, South Hills

Player of the Year: Brandon Dieter, South Hills

Ricky Ramos, Bellflower
AJ Woodall, Bonita
Ryan Lynch, Crescenta valley
Adrian Damla, Crescenta Valley
James Free, Damien
Dustin Demeter, Dos Pueblos
Dillon Brown, Foothill
Drake Wood, Foothill
Mike Perez, Gahr
Josh Haley, Gahr
Kevin Kendall, La Mirada
Tanner Bibee, Mission Viejo
Greg Dominguez, Moorpark
Logan Rinehart, Rancho Cucamonga
Paul Rojas, Redlands East Valley
Andrew Miner, Redlands East Valley
Kevin Gowdy, Santa Barbara
Cal Hodgins, Simi Valley
John Dearth, South Hills
Christian Moya, South Hills

Division 5

Coach of the Year: Glenn Prater, Woodcrest Christian

Player of the Year: Branden Boissiere, Woodcrest Christian

Dylan Maiden, Cabrillo/Lompoc
Jared Thomas, Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary
Zack Mendez, Capistrano Valley Christian
Jorge Valencia, Citrus Hill
Emilio Delgado, Ganesha
Bentley Acee, Linfield Christian
Isaiah Ramos, Monrovia
Griffin Hagen, Paraclete
Juanito Sanchez, South El Monte
Garrett Hill, San Marino
Zach Torra, Santa Ynez
Sean Roby, Shadow Hills
Jake Patterson, Sierra Canyon
Ricardo Reyes, Sierra Vista
Mario Huizar, Sierra Vista
Brennan Morales, Tahquitz
Jahred Butler, Tahquitz
Cameron Wetherby, Village Christian
Jordan Keller, Woodcrest Christian
Gabriel Ramos, Woodcrest Christian

Division 6

Coach of the Year: Dominic Campeau, Sage Hill

Player of the Year: Brett Super, Sage Hill

Eben Berg, Buckley
Levi Schriefer, California Lutheran
Brent Smith, Calvary Murrieta
Ladon Schell, Calvary Murrieta
Will Tomlinson, Crean Lutheran
PJ Buratti, Crean Lutheran
Ryan Gaynor, Crean Lutheran
Kenny Gagnon, Desert Christian Academy
Andrew Bayard, Desert Christian Lancaster
Gavin Haimovitz, Dunn School
Cole Pilar, Flintridge Prep
Robbie Leslie, Flintridge Prep
Josh Ellison, Foothill Tech
Ryan Cappello, Lone Pine
Edward Pelc, Sage Hill
Ashwin Chona, Sage Hill
Patrick Pena, Salesian
Anthony Morales, Santa Paula
Evan Clary, St. Margaret’s
Kyle Cringan, Temecula Prep

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter:  @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 