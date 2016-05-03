Kevin Gowdy Fans 12 for Santa Barbara in Key Win at Buena

Baseball

Kevin Gowdy shook off a home run by Buena's Zane Chittenden in the first inning and shut down the Bulldogs the rest of the way, leading Santa Barbara High to a 7-1 victory in key Channel League baseball game in Ventura on Tuesday.

The win keeps the Dons in second place in the standings at 5-4, one game behind Dos Pueblos (6-3). Buena falls to 5-6 in league.

Gowdy struck out 12 in a complete-game performance and improved to 4-2 on the season. The UCLA-signee scattered six hits after giving up the homer in the bottom of the first. Chittenden had two singles and went 3 for 3 in the game.

Gowdy got plenty of help from his defense.

“Buena is a challenging place to play, especially with the wind blowing out to right field and a bumpy infield," Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker said. "Tommy Holguin played flawlessly at shortstop and Kevin was his usual efficient self on the mound, working ahead of the hitters and forcing their hitters to put the ball in play.”

Carter Soto had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to pace the Santa Barbara offense. John Jensen continued his hot hitting, going 2-3 with a double. Antonio Andrade tripled and scored in the fourth inning and singled in an insurance run in the fifth.

Santa Barbara (10-7 overall) and Buena (12-13) play their final meeting of the season on Friday at Eddie Mathews Field.

Santa Barbara…200 210 2 — 7 9 0

Buena…100 000 0 — 1 7 2



Gowdy and Keithley; Marron, Ruiz (4), Webb (7) and Steinberger.



WP: Gowdy (4-2); LP: Marron (6-4)



2B—SB: Jensen (2), Soto (2), Gowdy. 3B—SB: Andrade

