Kevin Gowdy Impresses Coach With His Poise Under Pressure

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Scouts from several Major League Baseball teams have been out in force every time Santa Barbara High senior pitcher Kevin Gowdy takes the mound.

The 6-4 right-hander, already committed to UCLA, is expected to go early in the pro draft in June.

“Kevin’s had to face a lot of pressure,” Dons coach Donny Warrecker said at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon. “I don’t know how many of us have been under the microscope like he has as a senior. It’s been a circus of scouts at all the games.”

Warrecker was impressed how Gowdy turned things around last week after a couple of subpar outings. He threw seven innings of no-hit baseball and struck out 14 Buena batters.

“That was a very good response,” said Warrecker.

He called Gowdy’s stats of a 1.80 ERA and 43 strikeouts to two walks “stupid numbers for a pitcher.”

The first-year coach also introduced leading hitter John Jensen. “He’s solidified the lineup offensive and has taken on the role as a team leader,” said Warrecker.

Jensen is batting .467.

Warrecker said both seniors have helped create a culture where team comes first.

Dos Pueblos: Assistant coach Dan Rohde brought senior captains Peter Appel and Travis Craven. Appel is batting .412 with 13 RBIs. As a pither, he has a 1.91 ERA with one save. Craven, a three-year varsity player, is 1-1 and has 19 strikeouts in 20.1 innings.

The Chargers play two games against Santa Barbara this week – Tuesday at home and Friday at Santa Barbara.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UCSB: Assistant coach Matt Harvey reported that former Gaucho Greg Mahle is close to being called up by the Anaheim Angels.

Mahle was actually called up from the Angels' Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake City later Monday, becoming the 22nd Gauchos alum to reach the majors and the first since Mario Hollands made the Philadelphia Phillies out of spring training in 2014.

Mahle, a pitcher, was a 15-round draft pick.

Harvey said the Gauchos host Cal State Northridge in a three-game Big West series beginning Friday.

TENNIS

Santa Barbara: Coach Greg Tebbe says he asks his player to focus on being respectful and outstanding competitors. Jackson Powell and Logan Lender have followed their coach’s standards for four years.

“These two have done that as well as any people I’ve coached in the last eight years,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure to be their coach.”

Powell excels in singles and doubles and has an overall record of 16-3. His college choices are betweenLewis & Clark and Connecticut College.

Lender, 24-3, is an outstanding doubles player. He’s headed to Penn of the Ivy League.

The Dons, coming off a close match against a strong Palisades team, are 9-2 and 4-0 in the Channel League. They host a pair of CIF Division 1 ranked teams this week. On Wednesday, they play No. 1 Peninsula and face No. 5 Mira Costa on Saturday.

Dos Pueblos: The Chargers (7-4) are steadily improving, said coach Liz Frech. She introduced the junior doubles team of Mason Dochterman and Bryce Ambrose and said they’ll represent DP in the CIF Doubles at the Ojai Invitational. They’ve won 75 percent of their matches in doubles and singles.

Westmont: The Warriors are getting ready for the GSAC Tournament in Indian Wells next week. The men’s team, ranked ninth in the NAIA, will be the No. 2 seed for the tournament. The eighth-ranked women’s team is playing for a regular season co-championship against Hope International. Its tournament seeding will be determined by a vote of the conference coaches.

LACROSSE

Santa Barbara: Coach Kristin Boehm introduced Sophie Tate and Tessa Kriegman and said the Dons (2-5) are working hard to get better in their second year as a program.

Dos Pueblos: Jeff Seares founded the non-profit Santa Barbara Lacrosse Association six years ago and now many of those players are now playing for the local high school teams.

Sears has been coaching at Dos Pueblos for the last three years, starting with a club program with 14 players. Today, there are 40 boys out for varsity and JV lacrosse.

The Chargers play three matches this week against Laguna Blanca, Dunn and Hart.

SOFTBALL

Bishop Diego: Assistant coach Mike Cano said the Cardinals proved they can play with anyone after battling CIF Division 7 7th-ranked Santa Clara down to the wire last week.

Cano introduced Kylie Koeper, Jenna Tiso and Isbella Gregson as three important players for the Cardinals.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .