Kevin Ha’s Bid at 4th Tri-Valley League Singles Title Stopped by Younger Brother Ethan Ha

Ethan Ha's solid play at the net helped him beat his older brother, Kevin, for the Tri-Valley League singles title.
Ethan Ha’s solid play at the net helped him beat his older brother, Kevin, for the Tri-Valley League singles title. (Ashleigh Mower photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 4, 2017 | 7:25 p.m.

In the battle of brothers, freshman Ethan Ha spoiled senior Kevin Ha's shot at a fourth straight Tri-Valley League boys tennis singles title by scoring a 6-2, 6-4 victory on Thursday at Cate.

"Going into the match today, both Kevin and Ethan have been playing so well we really had no idea who was going to win this one," Cate coach Jason Saltoun-Ebin said. "I'm really just so proud of both of their individual achievements and commitment to the team this season. As much as they both wanted to win today, I know they can't wait to be playing on the same side when the team competition starts next week. It is going to be a lot of fun." 

Ethan got off to a fast start in the first set and did a good job closing off his older brother's shots at the net in the second set.

In doubles, Cate's team of Charlie Morris and Brad Gordon won by default as Thacher's team of Joe Hardwicke and Jeffrey Ding pulled out of the tournament due to illness affecting several students at Thacher.

"I was really looking forward to getting to see Charlie and Brad take on Joe and Jeffrey," Saltoun-Ebin said. "The teams split their matches in the regular season, with Cate winning the last time they played. It really would have been a great final and I know Charlie and Brad really wanted a chance to win it on the court." 
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

