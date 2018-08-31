Kevin Kwizera Gets SBCC Going in Season Opener

It’s a long way from Bujumbura, Burundi to Santa Barbara and Kevin Kwizera is getting a kick out of it.
The 6-3 sophomore forward scored two goals on Friday as SBCC blanked San Diego Mesa 4-0 in its men’s soccer home opener at La Playa Stadium. The Vaqueros are 2-0 and they’ve outscored their opponents 7-1.
Kwizera made the 9,500-mile trek from Africa to SBCC in 2016 and scored five goals in nine games before suffering a season-ending injury. This year, he has three goals in two games.
“I started fast in 2016 and now I’m back and ready to go,” said Kwizera. “We played much better than the first game. We have a lot of good players, so we need to stay focused and have a lot of discipline.”
The Vaqueros are coming off a 17-1-4 season that ended with a 1-0 loss at Mt. SAC in the State quarterfinals. SBCC is ranked No. 9 in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches JC Division 3 preseason poll.
The Vaqueros are unbeaten in their last 23 regular-season games (18-0-5) and they’re 11-0-2 at home in the last two seasons.
Ameyawu Muntari got Santa Barbara going in the eighth minute, taking a cross from Sadiki Johnson and blasting in a 22-yard shot. The Vaqueros led 1-0 at halftime.
Kwizera made it 2-0 at 50:02, using his left foot to beat the keeper from short range after an excellent high across-the-field pass from Adrian Gamez. In the 63rd minute, Kwizera intercepted a back-pass toward the goalie and scored into an open net.
Celso Lagunas, a sophomore forward from Santa Barbara High, entered the game in the 39th minute and needed just 20 seconds to get off a dangerous shot that bounced high off the right post. He had several other solid scoring chances, then found the net in the 89th minute after a back-heel pass from Jose Abitia.
“It was great to start our home season with a win and keep a clean sheet,” said coach John Sisterson. “And it was nice to get all the boys on the bench into the game. We were very creative going forward and it was a step up from Tuesday’s game.”
Goalie Lukas Schuh, a freshman from Germany, posted his first college shutout and the defense limited the Olympians (0-2) to 10 shots and only two on-goal. The Vaqueros tried 23 shots with 10 on-target.
Kevin Kwizera Gets SBCC Going in Season Opener
It’s a long way from Bujumbura, Burundi to Santa Barbara and Kevin Kwizera is getting a kick out of it.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. Jim Langley: Finding FaceTime in an E-World - September 1, 2018 | 10:30 a.m.
- 2. 7-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 at Los Alamos Injures 4 - September 1, 2018 | 9:46 a.m.
- 3. Louise Palanker: Arms Are for Hugging, Makeup Tips, Compassion vs. Arrogance - September 1, 2018 | 9:30 a.m.
- 4. Donny Warrecker Removed as Baseball Coach at SBHS - September 1, 2018 | 8:09 a.m.
- 5. Santa Barbara Offense Explodes for 54-3 Win at Channel Islands - September 1, 2018 | 8:04 a.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >