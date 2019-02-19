Kevin McCune Named Santa Maria Director of Public Works/City Engineer

After a recruitment, Santa Maria City Manager Jason Stilwell has announced the appointment of Kevin McCune as the city’s new director of Public Works/city engineer.

McCune comes from the city of Lompoc, where he has been employed for the past 18 years and has served as the director of Public Works for the last seven years.

During that time he has been involved in public works administration, operations, engineering, fleet/facility/street maintenance, park maintenance, urban forestry, airport and transit. He also has 10 years of experience as a city engineer, working directly with developers, contractors, and outside agencies.

McCune his BS in civil engineering from California State University, San Luis Obispo, and holds a PE license.

The Department of Public Works/Engineering is responsible for ensuring city-owned transportation infrastructure and facilities, transit services and capital improvement programs are designed, engineered, constructed, maintained and/or modified in a presentable and safe condition.

The department coordinates a variety of activities and services including the preparation of plans and specifications for public works-related construction projects; the design and inspection of public facilities; ensuring the proper installation of all public improvements made in new subdivisions, such as streets, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, water mains, sewer lines and drainage; and provides custodial service to city facilities.

The streets division is responsible for preventive and regular maintenance of streets and appurtenant facilities. Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT) system provides a regional public transportation service.



McCune starts his job with Santa Maria on Monday, March 4.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.