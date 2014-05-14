Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:26 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Entrepreneur Kevin O’Connor to Speak at Mentorship Works Launch Event

By Skyler Mills for Mentorship Works | May 14, 2014 | 9:05 a.m.

Kevin O’Connor, one of the most celebrated entrepreneurs on the Central Coast, will be discussing the meaning of mentorship in a live interview at the Montecito Country Club at 5 p.m. next Wednesday, May 22.

Kevin O’Connor
Kevin O’Connor

The event, titled “Why Mentorship Works,” will be the program launch for Mentorship Works, a new nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara that matches young entrepreneurs with experienced mentors.

“We are so honored that Kevin accepted to keynote our launch event," Mentorship Works board president Zachary Ober said. "This is a real statement to the value and importance of our organization in the community.”

O’Connor is the founder and CEO of FindTheBest.com, an unbiased data-driven search engine that lets users compare businesses and products. He began his career in entrepreneurship with Double Click, an online digital advertising agency that would eventually be acquired by Google in 2007 for $3.1 billion.

O’Connor also runs the venture capital firm O’Connor Ventures, which has invested in several early stage companies including Surfline and Procore. He is one of the greatest business minds on the Central Coast, and a prime spokesman for the value of mentorship.

“I am thrilled to participate in the Mentorship Works launch event and share insights on entrepreneurship and how mentorship has impacted my career,” O’Connor said.

The event will feature donated wines by Santa Barbara Winery and foods by local restaurants, and will also be televised by Santa Barbara Television.

Mentorship Works serves the Santa Barbara community of entrepreneurs by providing a mentor-mentee matching service. Click here to register for the event, and to sign up as a mentor or mentee for Mentorship Works.

The event is open to the public and free for members of Mentorship Works, $15 for non-members in advance and $20 at the door.

— Skyler Mills represents Mentorship Works.

