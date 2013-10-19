Kevin Steele Earns Top Award from American Photographic Artists

The American Photographic Artists (APA) proudly announced the winners of the 2013 APA Awards on its website last week. Photographer Kevin Steele of Santa Barbara won Best of Show in the photo competition.

"It was a great surprise and honor to be selected and placed among photographers I truly admire," Steele said. "Aside from the very awesome 4k Canon body, the attention from the Best of Show award will provide a nice boost to my outreach and marketing."

Steele, an award-winning advertising photographer, shoots active lifestyle, travel and portraiture.

"The goal after all is to continue to create inspiring images with wonderful clients," said Steele, who won a Canon Cinema EOS-1D C camera and will get worldwide exposure for winning the award.

The winner will also receive free consultations concerning his work.

"The included portfolio portals, the consulting and editing services and subscriptions will all be put to good use toward that goal."

American Photographic Artists' most exciting and prestigious annual event is open to photographers from around the world. Members and nonmembers alike are invited to submit their best work for an excellent chance at more than $130,000 in prizes, including photo equipment, software and professional business support.

Thirty-one winning images are chosen based on personal creative expression and technical excellence. Categories include Portrait, Action, Fine Art/Personal, Conceptual, Fashion, Landscape, Architecture, Still Life, Lifestyle/Wedding and Student.

"The APA Awards provide a wonderful opportunity to put forward striking imagery that showcases the exceptional talent of both respected and emerging artists," said Juliette Wolf-Robin, APA national executive director.

Click here to view the 2013 Awards Winners' Gallery at the site of the contest host, Dripbook.

Best of Show

Kevin Steele

Portrait

1st Place - Art Streiber

2nd Place - Cameron Davidson

3rd Place - Kristofer Dan-Bergman

Action

1st Place - Nathan Abbott

2nd Place - Cassandra Plavoukos

3rd Place - Christopher Morris

Lifestyle

1st Place - Harold Lee Miller

2nd Place - Clinton Perry

3rd Place - Erik Almas

Fine Art/Personal

1st Place - Craig Kempf

2nd Place - Eric Doggett

3rd Place - Karen Fuchs

Landscape

1st Place - George Kamper

2nd Place - Patrick McCarthy

3rd Place - Zoe Wetherall

Conceptual

1st Place - Andreas Franke

2nd Place - Alejandro Chavetta

3rd Place - Timothy Bailey

Still Life

1st Place - Lupine Hammack

2nd Place - Rob Prideaux

3rd Place - Ben Kist

Fashion

1st Place - Rafael Astorga

2nd Place - Mark Leibowitz

3rd Place - Ruo Bing Li

Architecture

1st Place - Emily Hagopian

2nd Place - John Muggenborg

3rd Place - Tim Griffith

Student

1st Place - Kristina Varaksina

2nd Place - Maria Kanevskaya

3rd Place - Samantha Sneider

The American Photographic Artists is a leading national organization run by and for professional photographers. With a culture that promotes a spirit of mutual cooperation, sharing and support, APA offers outstanding benefits, educational programs and essential business resources to help its members achieve their professional and artistic goals.

— prleap.com represents Kevin Steele.