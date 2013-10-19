Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:36 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Kevin Steele Earns Top Award from American Photographic Artists

By prleap.com for Kevin Steele | October 19, 2013 | 1:30 p.m.

The American Photographic Artists (APA) proudly announced the winners of the 2013 APA Awards on its website last week. Photographer Kevin Steele of Santa Barbara won Best of Show in the photo competition.

Kevin Steele (Kevin Steele photo / www.kevsteele.com)
Kevin Steele (Kevin Steele photo / www.kevsteele.com)

"It was a great surprise and honor to be selected and placed among photographers I truly admire," Steele said. "Aside from the very awesome 4k Canon body, the attention from the Best of Show award will provide a nice boost to my outreach and marketing."

Steele, an award-winning advertising photographer, shoots active lifestyle, travel and portraiture.

"The goal after all is to continue to create inspiring images with wonderful clients," said Steele, who won a Canon Cinema EOS-1D C camera and will get worldwide exposure for winning the award.

The winner will also receive free consultations concerning his work.

"The included portfolio portals, the consulting and editing services and subscriptions will all be put to good use toward that goal."

American Photographic Artists' most exciting and prestigious annual event is open to photographers from around the world. Members and nonmembers alike are invited to submit their best work for an excellent chance at more than $130,000 in prizes, including photo equipment, software and professional business support.

Thirty-one winning images are chosen based on personal creative expression and technical excellence. Categories include Portrait, Action, Fine Art/Personal, Conceptual, Fashion, Landscape, Architecture, Still Life, Lifestyle/Wedding and Student.

"The APA Awards provide a wonderful opportunity to put forward striking imagery that showcases the exceptional talent of both respected and emerging artists," said Juliette Wolf-Robin, APA national executive director.

Click here to view the 2013 Awards Winners' Gallery at the site of the contest host, Dripbook.

Best of Show

Kevin Steele

Portrait

1st Place - Art Streiber
2nd Place - Cameron Davidson
3rd Place - Kristofer Dan-Bergman

Action

1st Place - Nathan Abbott
2nd Place - Cassandra Plavoukos
3rd Place - Christopher Morris

Lifestyle

1st Place - Harold Lee Miller
2nd Place - Clinton Perry
3rd Place - Erik Almas

Fine Art/Personal

1st Place - Craig Kempf
2nd Place - Eric Doggett
3rd Place - Karen Fuchs

Landscape

1st Place - George Kamper
2nd Place - Patrick McCarthy
3rd Place - Zoe Wetherall

Conceptual

1st Place - Andreas Franke
2nd Place - Alejandro Chavetta
3rd Place - Timothy Bailey

Still Life

1st Place - Lupine Hammack
2nd Place - Rob Prideaux
3rd Place - Ben Kist

Fashion

1st Place - Rafael Astorga
2nd Place - Mark Leibowitz
3rd Place - Ruo Bing Li

Architecture

1st Place - Emily Hagopian
2nd Place - John Muggenborg
3rd Place - Tim Griffith

Student

1st Place - Kristina Varaksina
2nd Place - Maria Kanevskaya
3rd Place - Samantha Sneider

The American Photographic Artists is a leading national organization run by and for professional photographers. With a culture that promotes a spirit of mutual cooperation, sharing and support, APA offers outstanding benefits, educational programs and essential business resources to help its members achieve their professional and artistic goals.

— prleap.com represents Kevin Steele.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 