Kevin T. O’Dea of Goleta, 1933-2017

Posted on April 19, 2017 | 1:25 p.m.

Source: Rose O'Dea

Kevin T. O’Dea went home to the Lord on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. He died at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara at the age 83 of cardiac arrest.

Kevin was born in New York City on Sept. 25, 1933, to Bridget and James O’Dea.

Kevin and his sister, Dolores (O’Dea) Capria grew up in Inwood in New York City. He loved his little piece of Manhattan, and loved to tell stories of his childhood there.

He attended Good Shepherd Elementary School in Inwood, and went to high school at De La Salle Institute in New York City.

Kevin served 4 years in the Air Force during the Korean war. He then returned home to New York and attended and graduated from St. John’s University with a degree in business administration.

He worked in social service for several years in New York and Los Angeles. Kevin then relocated in the 1960s to Goleta, where he lived for over 50 years. That is when he began a long career in agriculture.

When the Goleta Lemon Packing House closed, Kevin started his own business as a farm labor contractor. Kevin enjoyed his work and formed many lasting friendships in the citrus business.

Kevin met his wife, Rose, in 1973 at the Goleta Lemon Association where they both worked. They married on April 5, 1974, in Santa Barbara and had 43 happy years of marriage.

Rose had three daughters from a previous marriage. Kevin was a wonderful father to his girls and helped guide them through their childhood to adulthood. They gave him and Rose many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the joy of his life.

Kevin loved to travel, and along with Rose, family and friends, visited his beloved Ireland and many other places. He was a member of Santa Barbara Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Committee and enjoyed visiting his many friends in Puerto Vallarta every year.

Kevin was a member of St. Mark’s University Parish in Isla Vista for over 40 years. He served there on the pastoral team and also on the finance committee. Kevin loved his St. Mark’s family. Attending Mass there was the highlight of his week.

Kevin was also a member of the Elks Club for many years and had many friends there.

Kevin is survived by his beloved wife, Rose Garcia O’Dea; his children, Joyce Ann Maclean, Julieann Robles and Jacqueline Hover (Roderick); his grandchildren, Leticia Melero, Martin Melero, Jennifer Zepeda (Anthony, Sr.), Pauline Reyna, Bryan Maclean, Roderick T. Hover, Jesse Esparza, Jordan Hover; and eight great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his beloved sister, Dolores Capria, and his nieces, Karen Capria, Laura Cozza (Dan) and Nancy Wolford (Mike) and their children.

Kevin was predeceased by his parents, James O’Dea and Bridget Finnegan O’Dea.

Kevin’s deep affection for his family and friends was a key part of his life. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him.

Rosary and visitation will be on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at 6 p.m. at Welch-Ryce Chapel, 450 Ward Drive, Goleta, California, 93117. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at St. Mark’s University Parish, 6550 Picasso Road, Goleta, California 93117.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, 199 North Hope Ave., Santa Barbara, California 93110 immediately following the Mass.