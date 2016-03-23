Kevin Wang’s Incredible Comeback Sparks Dos Pueblos

Tennis

Mason Dochterman swept his three sets and Kevin Wang pulled out a marathon set against Jack Carty to spark Dos Pueblos to a 15-3 non-league tennis win over Santa Ynez on Wednesday.

Kellen Roberts and Ryan Rennick swept three doubles sets to power the Chargers to eight victories.

In Wang's match with Carty, the DP player battled back from a 0-4 deficit and won the 90-minute set in a tiebreaker.

"I was impressed with the team's performance today," said DP coach Liz Frech. "After yesterday's loss (Santa Barbara), the Chargers regrouped and fired up their play."

Dos Pueblos improves to 6-3.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.