Key Central Coast Priorities Signed into Law in National Defense Authorization Act

By Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal | August 13, 2018 | 9:00 p.m.

The president Monday signed into law the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) conference report, which sets policy and authorizes funding for the U.S. military.

The FY19 NDAA provides a 2.6 percent pay increase for military personnel and provides the necessary resources to increase readiness through improved training and modernization efforts.

FY19 NDAA includes key policy wins for Central Coast priorities and programs authored by Rep. Salud Carbajal, a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

“The NDAA makes important investments in our military readiness, and includes initiatives to support and upgrade our cybersecurity training and spur innovative research,” Carbajal said.

“While these are positive investments, I still have concerns about balancing our military spending with our domestic priorities.”

The provisions authored by Carbajal and signed into law will help designate the Central Coast as a cyber security training hub, strengthen local engineering programs through military partnerships, and respond to the threats 3-D printing of nuclear weapons poses to national security.

Carbajal also secured various funding initiatives in the NDAA that support defense industries located on the Central Coast, driving local economic growth and increasing job opportunities.

Summaries of key provisions sponsored by Carbajal are below:
 
» National Guard regional cyber security training center pilot program

Carbajal’s amendment authorizes a National Guard cyber security training center pilot program that could build on the progress of the California Cyber Training Complex (CCTC).

The National Guard has indicated its cyber training pipeline remains constrained and that they are looking into ways to accelerate joint education and training.

This pilot program will collaborate with academic institutions such as Cal Poly University, San Luis Obispo to develop curriculum to provide educational training on protecting critical infrastructure alongside other agencies and partners.
 
» Educational partnership agreements

Carbajal secured $5 million in funding for the Defense Department Educational Partnership Agreement at Cal Poly

This funding supplements two programs on Cal Poly’s campus: the High-Performance Computing Lab and the Electrical and Micro Propulsion Lab.

This amendment encourages DoD-academia research partnerships on the Central Coast that will ultimately help sustain the United States’ technological edge.
 
» Improving water security and installation readiness

The bill directs the secretary of Defense to report on innovative ways to reduce water use across installations and to identify opportunities to replicate the successful water-saving tactics already being deployed at installations.
 
» Funding to prevent 3D printing of nuclear weapons                               

Carbajal successfully allocated $6 million in the bill to fund programs combatting new nonproliferation challenges from 3-D printing.
 
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the conference report in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote.
 
— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.

 

