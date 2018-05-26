Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 10:34 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Impact Hub Sponsors Key Class

By John Daly for The Key Class | May 26, 2018 | 4:26 p.m.

Impact Hub has sponsored 10 elementary schools, with a total of some 500 students, from Santa Barbara County to take part in The Key Class.

The Key Class is part of Social Skills America and teaches life skills, with classes ranging from the Importance of Positive Identification, the Choices Ahead and Your Future is Here, What’s Next?

Classes include instruction on proper social and dining etiquette to interview techniques and is offered to students of all ages, from elementary school to college graduates.

“This last group has been a great mix of kids from Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc,” said John Daly, the founder of The Key Class. “It’s amazing what they don’t know before and what they learn in class.”

Students had a course on how to introduce themselves properly, the importance of eye contact and other ways to engage in healthy conversation with peers and adults. Students also were urged to reflect on equality and open up about bullying in school.

Another part of instruction deals with dining and the navigation of a semi-formal table setting.

“This makes for a perfect culmination with a gala event at the Moxi, Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation, where kids can test many of their new skills,” Daly said.

A four course formal dinner will be served, along with a formal graduation ceremony, and students will be able to explore the museum and its many wonders after dinner, 5:30-9 p.m. May 31 and June 1 at Moxi, Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation, 125 State St.

Impact Hub will provide buses from each of the schools to the venue as well as chaperones for the night. A total of 505 students will enjoy one of two evenings.

For more information, visit www.thekeyclass.com.

— John Daly for The Key Class.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 