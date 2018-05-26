Impact Hub Sponsors Key Class

Impact Hub has sponsored 10 elementary schools, with a total of some 500 students, from Santa Barbara County to take part in The Key Class.

The Key Class is part of Social Skills America and teaches life skills, with classes ranging from the Importance of Positive Identification, the Choices Ahead and Your Future is Here, What’s Next?

Classes include instruction on proper social and dining etiquette to interview techniques and is offered to students of all ages, from elementary school to college graduates.

“This last group has been a great mix of kids from Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc,” said John Daly, the founder of The Key Class. “It’s amazing what they don’t know before and what they learn in class.”

Students had a course on how to introduce themselves properly, the importance of eye contact and other ways to engage in healthy conversation with peers and adults. Students also were urged to reflect on equality and open up about bullying in school.

Another part of instruction deals with dining and the navigation of a semi-formal table setting.

“This makes for a perfect culmination with a gala event at the Moxi, Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation, where kids can test many of their new skills,” Daly said.

A four course formal dinner will be served, along with a formal graduation ceremony, and students will be able to explore the museum and its many wonders after dinner, 5:30-9 p.m. May 31 and June 1 at Moxi, Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation, 125 State St.

Impact Hub will provide buses from each of the schools to the venue as well as chaperones for the night. A total of 505 students will enjoy one of two evenings.

For more information, visit www.thekeyclass.com.

— John Daly for The Key Class.