National Workforce Statistics Shed Light on Today’s Nursing Industry

Much has been made about the severe nursing shortage sweeping the United States, and a recent study underscores the importance of more young health care professionals entering the field.

The National Nursing Workforce Study polled more than 260,000 registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses, uncovering a broad range of statistics that tell the story of today’s nursing industry.

It found, among other issues, that more minority and male nurses are needed to round out the workforce. It also reported on topics such as salary, education level and types of specialty experience many nurses possess.

The Numbers

Below are some of the primary findings of the study. Reach out to your local workforce organization to learn more about the nursing industry in your area.

Share what you learn with students and professionals in your network to help turn the tide on the national nursing shortage.

» There is an increasing proportion of men in the RN workforce, with 5.8 percent male among respondents licensed before 2000 growing to 14.1 percent listed between 2013 and 2015.

» 19.5 percent of the RN respondents identified as racial or ethnic minorities.

» 6.7 percent of the RN workforce were foreign educated.

» 42 percent of RNs had a bachelor of science in nursing or higher degree as their initial credential, while 65 percent had obtained a baccalaureate or higher degree in any field.

» The median salary for female RNs was $64,000; the median salary for male RNs was $72,000.

» The median earnings for female LPN/VNs was $38,000; the median earnings for male LPN/VNs was $43,200.

» 51.2 percent of RNs reported never utilizing telehealth methods to deliver patient care.

» 30.1 percent of LPN/VNs reported that their primary employment setting was a nursing home or extended care, followed by 15 percent home health and 10.8 percent hospitals.