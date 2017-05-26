Keys2TheCoast.com Adds Regional Director

Eddie Stanfield, a long-time resident of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, has joined Keys2TheCoast as a new regional development director.

Keys2thecoast.com is a free online resource offering recommendations on top places to eat, drink and see in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties.

“There is no better place on earth to live and play,”said Stanfield, who brings 30-plus years of market knowledge and business development experience to the company.

“I love the Central Coast and look forward to working with a company whose mission is to give honest recommendations on the best places to wine, dine, explore and more in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties.

"In addition, Keys2thecoast is an economic vitality to that helps make our local businesses and community stronger,” he said.

“We are very excited to partner with Eddie. He brings a very impressive set of personal and business skill sets, many of which will undoubtedly make him an essential part of our growing team,” said Donna Polizzi, Keys2TheCoast.com founder and president.

— Tonya Williams for Keys2theCoast.