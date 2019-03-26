Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, March 26 , 2019, 11:52 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Keys2TheCoast.com Marks Four Years Spotlighting Central Coast

By E’Ana Bordon for Keys2TheCoast.com | March 26, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Keys2TheCoast.com, the travel resource designed to recommend the best places to wine, dine, and explore on the Central Coast, is celebrating its fourth year highlighting California’s Central Coast and its variety of recreational assets.

The company has grown into a media company with hundreds of thousands of fans and followers between its Keys2theCoast.com website, Travel & Lifestyle columns, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube platforms.    

“It has gone so fast that I can hardly believe we are entering our fourth year,” said Donna Polizzi, Keys2TheCoast (K2TC) founder/CEO.

“What makes this journey so remarkable is how many new strategic arteries we’ve travelled down on our way to creating what we consider to be a premier recreational resource for tourists worldwide as well as locals,” she said.

Today, Keys2thecoast is looked to as a platform for local companies, nonprofits and other entities interested in reaching unconventional audiences.

“What we believe really continues setting us apart is the fact that no one can pay us to recommended them on Keys2theCoast.com," she said. "Our opinions and our recommendations are genuinely born out of an authentic experience.

“I can’t wait to see where we take this enterprise over the next four years, if the last four years are any indication of the next four, the sky is the limit." Polizzi said.

"One of the things we’re most excited about is our expansion into offering travel packages, in partnership with Montecito Village travel. On May 2, Keys organized a spectacular 11-day European Cruise for 50 people, with nine stops in Italy, France and Spain,” she said.

Custom high-value international travel packages was a logical next step for Keys’ business model. Two are currently being planned for Alaska and the Galapagos Islands.

— E’Ana Bordon E’Ana Bordon for Keys2TheCoast.com.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I typically do whatever it takes to properly expose the property and get it out to the widest possible audience."

Full Profile >

 
 