Keys2TheCoast.com Marks Four Years Spotlighting Central Coast

Keys2TheCoast.com, the travel resource designed to recommend the best places to wine, dine, and explore on the Central Coast, is celebrating its fourth year highlighting California’s Central Coast and its variety of recreational assets.

The company has grown into a media company with hundreds of thousands of fans and followers between its Keys2theCoast.com website, Travel & Lifestyle columns, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube platforms.



“It has gone so fast that I can hardly believe we are entering our fourth year,” said Donna Polizzi, Keys2TheCoast (K2TC) founder/CEO.

“What makes this journey so remarkable is how many new strategic arteries we’ve travelled down on our way to creating what we consider to be a premier recreational resource for tourists worldwide as well as locals,” she said.

Today, Keys2thecoast is looked to as a platform for local companies, nonprofits and other entities interested in reaching unconventional audiences.

“What we believe really continues setting us apart is the fact that no one can pay us to recommended them on Keys2theCoast.com," she said. "Our opinions and our recommendations are genuinely born out of an authentic experience.

“I can’t wait to see where we take this enterprise over the next four years, if the last four years are any indication of the next four, the sky is the limit." Polizzi said.

"One of the things we’re most excited about is our expansion into offering travel packages, in partnership with Montecito Village travel. On May 2, Keys organized a spectacular 11-day European Cruise for 50 people, with nine stops in Italy, France and Spain,” she said.

Custom high-value international travel packages was a logical next step for Keys’ business model. Two are currently being planned for Alaska and the Galapagos Islands.

— E’Ana Bordon E’Ana Bordon for Keys2TheCoast.com.