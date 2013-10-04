KEYT’s Parent Company at Impasse with DirecTV

The parent company of KEYT Television has reached an impasse in negotiations with DirecTV for continued inclusion of the station's signal in the satellite-television provider's lineup, the station announced Friday.

The stand-off, which affects other television stations owned by the News-Press & Gazette Company, was reported less than a week before the current contract is due to expire

The ABC Central Coast affiliate announced the impasse to subscribers, offering no details about a reason for the disagreement between DirecTV and the family owned News-Press & Gazette Company, which purchased KEYT last year.

The current contract expires at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the local Channel 3 station.

If the two sides fail to reach an agreement, subscribers can still watch the station for free over the air with an antenna, on the DISH Network, or from an area cable system, including Comcast, Charter, Cox Communications and Time Warner Cable.

“NPG continues to negotiate with DirecTV to seek a solution to this impasse,” KEYT General Manager Mark Danielson said Friday in a statement.

DirecTV could not be reached for comment Friday.

