KEYT Hosting Santa Barbara Mayoral Debate Sunday Night

The five Santa Barbara mayoral candidates will participate in a televised KEYT debate Sunday night, the last one before the Nov. 7 city election.

The hour-long debate will be aired live starting at 7 p.m. and be streamed live on the website, according to KEYT News Director Jim Lemon.

The five candidates running for the open mayor’s seat are: Hal Conklin, Frank Hotchkiss, Angel Martinez, Cathy Murillo and Harwood “Bendy” White.

Two-term Mayor Helene Schneider is stepping down at the end of the year because of term limits.

Sunday’s debate will include opening and closing statements, and candidates answering questions from a media panel and from the public, Lemon said.

KEYT anchor Beth Farnsworth will host the debate and ask questions viewers submit via social media.

The panel will include KEYT anchor CJ Ward, Noozhawk Executive Editor Tom Bolton, and veteran political reporter and editor Jerry Roberts.

| Election 2017 | Complete Series Index |

The Nov. 7 ballot has voters deciding the mayor’s race, three City Council seats, and the Measure C sales-tax increase.

Click here for more information about the city election.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.