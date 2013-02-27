Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:43 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

KEYT News Anchor Paula Lopez Found Safe after Daylong Search

Well-known Santa Barbara journalist reported reunited with family just before 6:30 p.m.; no other details immediately available

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo 7 p.m. | February 27, 2013 | 10:36 p.m.

Missing KEYT News anchor Paula Lopez was safely reunited with her family late Wednesday afternoon after an intense search near her foothills home west of Santa Barbara, authorities confirmed Wednesday night.

Lopez, 48, was reported missing around 10 a.m. Wednesday, and her family and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department personnel launched an exhaustive search of the neighborhood near Cathedral Oaks and North San Marcos roads.

Family members called the sheriff’s public safety dispatch around 5:30 p.m. to report that she was home safe, and responding deputies confirmed she was no longer missing, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“We are not commenting on the reasons surrounding why Ms. Lopez went missing due to the fact it is a private family matter,” she said.

Just after 5 p.m., Hoover announced that the search had been suspended. With a couple of hours of daylight left, no other details were released at the time.

“We have been in touch with her family and know they, as well as local authorities, are doing everything possible to find her safe and sound,” KEYT general manager Mark Danielson wrote in an email to Noozhawk earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Lopez, who co-anchors the 11 p.m. news for the Central Coast’s ABC affiliate station, was reported missing at about 10 a.m. Wednesday by concerned family members, said Hoover, who added that foul play was not suspected.

Her husband, Superior Court Judge Frank Ochoa, could not be reached for comment.

Sheriff’s deputies, two K-9 units, a sheriff’s Air Support Unit helicopter and the sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team were deployed in the search.

“It is clearly a difficult time for her family and our own family at KEYT,” Danielson said in his email. “All of us at KEYT stand ready to assist in any way we can. For now, on behalf of KEYT and NPG of California, our thoughts and prayers are extended to Paula as well as her family and those searching to find her. We hope for her safe and speedy return.”

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 