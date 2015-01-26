KEYT, Sister Stations Garner 7 Golden Mikes

Awards handed out over the weekend by the Radio-Television News Association of Southern California

The broadcast news teams for KEYT, KCOY and KKFX were honored over the weekend with seven awards during the “Golden Mike” ceremony hosted by the Radio-Television News Association of Southern California.

“It's gratifying to see the hard work of our team recognized in such a fashion,” said News Director Jim Lemon. "The Golden Mike awards set high standards for excellence in local journalism, and I'm grateful to the judges who chose to award this talented group as it did.”

The RTNA has two divisions for competition. Local stations compete in “Division B” against each other and against stations in Bakersfield, Palm Springs and El Centro in the small market division.

The entire news team from KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY 12 Central Coast Local News and Fox 11 News received the award for “Best Live News Coverage” of the Isla Vista mass murders last May.

“That award was for the entire team, but not for something to be celebrated," Lemon said. "While the recognition is humbling, it is important to recognize and honor every part of our community that came together during that tragedy, from the heroic efforts of first responders to those who organized events so we could all grieve together.

"In times such as those, our job is to serve as a conduit so everyone in our community can come together. It was an honor to be a part in helping our community stand strong together.”

Reporter/Anchor Victoria Sanchez won two awards.

She interviewed a young woman walking down a street in Isla Vista who narrowly avoided a shot fired by mass murderer Elliot Rodger.

She also won for her work on Santa Barbara’s efforts to restart the desalination plant in face of the extreme drought.

Two Best Feature awards went to reporter John Palminteri.

His story profiling a mother and her children living out of their car won best Serious Feature.

He also won a “Best Light Feature” for a story on a local woman who received the opportunity to meet her favorite NASCAR driver.

Sports anchor/reporter Mike Klan won the award for Best Sports Segment, while Digital Content Director Oscar Flores was recognized for Best Video Editing for a story on SWAT team training.

The Golden Mike Awards are touted as Southern California's most prestigious, and most coveted, broadcast journalism prize.

Unlike most awards contests in which winners are determined by selecting which entry is the "best" among all those submitted in each category, winners of the Golden Mike Awards must also meet the "Standard of Excellence."

If the judges decide that no entry in a category meets the "Standard of Excellence", then no award is given in that category.

Blue-ribbon panels of judges are constituted by recruiting first-rate, experienced broadcast news professionals from top markets, stations, networks, bureaus, and universities across the country.