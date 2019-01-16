​Khadim Pouye Powers Cate Past Grace Brethren

Boys Basketball

Khadim Pouye scored 23 points and Cate erupted for 31 points in the first quarter and 52 in the first half en route to a 75-49 rout of Grace Brethren in a Frontier League boys basketball game on Wednesday night/

Pouye was on fire to start the game, pouring in 19 points on 8 of 9 shooting in the first quarter.

The defense stepped up in the second quarter, holding Grace Brethren to six points.

"I was most proud of our defense in the second quarter, while keeping the hot shooting and fast breaks going," said coach Andy Gil. "I credit freshman Mason Oetgen with leading our defensive push all game finishing with six steals to go along with 10 points."



Seniors Carson Williams and Sebastian Richardson were a force on the boards with nine rebounds each.

Cate (8-2, 3-1) plays at home against league-unbeaten Villanova on Friday at 6 p.m.

