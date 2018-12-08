Khadim Pouye’s Double-Double Vaults Cate into Ojai Invitational Final

Boys Basketball

Khadim Pouye registered a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds on Friday, sparking Cate School to a 62-52 boys basketball win over Villanova in the semifinals of the Ojai Invitational. Cate (4-1) won the first quarter 23-12 and led 38-27 at halftime. The Rams started with a bang, hitting back-to-back triples to grab an early 9-2 lead. "Khadim was tremendous on the glass and used his size to get deep in the paint on Villanova's smaller guards," said Cate coach Andy Gill. Ethan Ng hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 with five assists for the Rams. Thomas Nettesheim had another outstanding game with 10 points and solid defensive play. Freshman point guard Christian Nguyen led Villanova with 19 points. The Rams will battle tourney host Thacher for the title on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

