Kiana Pisula Directs SBCC Volleyball to 12th Straight Win

College Volleyball

Kiana Pisula played her “quarterback” role to perfection on Friday night, handing out 34 assists and adding eight digs, leading No. 6 SBCC to a 3-1 women’s volleyball victory over Citrus in the Sports Pavilion.

The scores were 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19.

It was the 12th straight win for the sixth-ranked Vaqueros, who are 14-4 and haven’t lost since Sept. 2. Citrus (13-9) lost for just the second time in 11 matches.

“We’ve got to give props to Kiana,” said coach Ed Gover. “It’s easy to look at the hitters and see who lead us in kills. The reason those hitters are getting all the kills is because of the good sets from Kiana. You have to reward the setter for all the work she does.”

Kaylene Ureno led the hitters with 19 kills and a .359 hitting percentage. Carolyn Andrulis had 11 kills and 10 digs. Karissa Mertens added six kills, five aces and seven digs. Libero Avery Mulvey recorded a team-high 16 digs.

The Vaqueros have won five straight WSC North titles and are 51-3 during that time. They open conference play on Friday at Ventura with the first serve at 6 p.m.