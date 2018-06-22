Kiana Pisula’s 10th Double-Double Powers SBCC

College Volleyball

Freshman setter Kiana Pisula had a double-double with 26 assists, 14 digs and five kills on Wednesday night, leading No. 3 SBCC to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-14 women’s volleyball sweep at Ventura.

Pisula leads the team with 10 double-doubles, including five in the last six matches.

The Vaqueros (21-3, 6-0 WSC North) hit . 371 in the first set and .262 for the match. It was their ninth straight win and 19th in 21 matches. The Pirates are 9-15 and 3-4.

Carolyn Andrulis collected 11 kills and nine digs with a .360 hitting percentage. Kaylene Ureno had eight kills and 12 digs and Claire Bagdasar added 13 digs. Hannah Cantrell played two sets and notched three aces and three solo blocks.

The Vaqueros are 49-3 in WSC play over the last five seasons. Wednesday’s win was their fifth straight sweep and 18th of the year. They’ve won 18 of 19 sets in conference action.

SBCC travels to second-place Moorpark (5-1) on Friday at 6 p.m.