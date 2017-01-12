Kiara Pickett Lifts Dos Pueblos Girls to 2-1 Win Over Ventura

Girls Soccer

Kiara Pickett scored a goal and assisted on another, lifting Dos Pueblos to a 2-1 girls soccer win at Ventura in a Channel League match on Thursday.

The Chargers came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to earn their first league win.

Pickett moved further forward in the attack and started to give the Ventura defense fits. She got the ball, ran past two defenders and scored at the near post to tie the score in the 60th minute.

On the game winner, DP earned a corner kick and Pickett drilled the ball across the face of the goal, where it was forced over the goal line by a host of Chargers in the 72nd minute.

Dos Pueblos (8-5-4, 1-1-0) plays host to Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.