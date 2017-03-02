Kiara Pickett, Natalie Widmer Earn Channel League Girls Soccer MVP Honors

Girls Soccer

The speed and skill of senior striker Kiara Pickett made her the most dangerous offensive player in the Channel League.

San Marcos senior defender Natalie Widmer was a big reason the Royals won the Channel League with an undefeated record (6-0-2) and conceded only six goals in eight league matches.

Pickett and Widmer have been honored as the offensive and defensive players of the year on the All-Channel League girls soccer team.

San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo, who guided the Royals to their second straight league title, was named Coach of the Year,

Pickett was a scoring threat any time she was on the field. Her blazing speed created havoc for defenses. If she wasn’t putting the ball in the back of the net, she was created scoring opportunities for her teammates.

Pickett returned to Dos Pueblos after playing for the U.S. Women’s Under-17 squad at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Jordan.

Widmer, who signed a letter of intent with UC San Diego, led a solid San Marcos defense.

Four members of that defense earned first-team all-league honors: senior defensive midfielder and Point Loma-bound Raynee Odell, senior center back/midfielder and Cal Poly signee Danielle Anderson, junior left back Sierra Palladino and junior goalkeeper Addie Fuerrer. Senior forward and Pomona Pitzer commit Chloe Hamer also was named to the first team.

Defender Josie Morales and midfielder Mollie Autio of Dos Pueblos earned first-team honors as did midfielder Peyton Wolf of Santa Barbara

2016-17 Girls Soccer All-League Selections

Coach of the year: Edwin Portillo SM

Offensive Player of the Year: Kiara Pickett DP

Defensive Player of the Year: Natalie Widmer SM

FIRST TEAM SELECTIONS

Name, School

Lexi Jeffris Ventura

Peyton Erickson Ventura

Sammy Zanini Ventura

Kylie Garcia Ventura

Addie Fuerrer San Marcos

Sierra Palladino San Marcos

Raynee Odell San Marcos

Chloe Hamer San Marcos

Danielle Anderson San Marcos

Payton Wolf Santa Barbara

Delanney Jannone Buena

Josie Morales Dos Pueblos

Mollie Autio Dos Pueblos

SECOND TEAM SELECTIONS

Anya Schmitz Dos Pueblos

Raquel Uyesaka Dos Pueblos

Adria Jamieson Dos Pueblos

Kamila Pickett Dos Pueblos

Alissa Becerra Santa Barbara

Miranda Fenton Santa Barbara

Amanda Donovan Santa Barbara

Sofia Capelletti Garcia Santa Barbara

Van Gonzalez Buena

Mya Ramriez Buena

Jezel Mercado Ventura

Alex Kwasny Ventura

Camryn Crang San Marcos

Sydney Hess San Marcos

Cate Clancy San Marcos

HONORABLE MENTION

Paola Villagomez Santa Barbara

Mae Hancock Santa Barbara

Haille Silva Dos Pueblos

Lauren Buie Dos Pueblos

Jenna Torchia San Marcos

Lucia Lynn San Marcos

Zoe Ise San Marcos