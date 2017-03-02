Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:22 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

Kiara Pickett, Natalie Widmer Earn Channel League Girls Soccer MVP Honors

The defense of Natalie Widmer helped San Marcos win the Channel League title for the second straight year. Widmer was the league's Defensive MVP.
The defense of Natalie Widmer helped San Marcos win the Channel League title for the second straight year. Widmer was the league’s Defensive MVP. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 2, 2017 | 1:40 p.m.

The speed and skill of senior striker Kiara Pickett made her the most dangerous offensive player in the Channel League.

Kiara Pickett led the Dos Pueblos attack. She was named the Offensive MVP of the Channel League.
Kiara Pickett led the Dos Pueblos attack. She was named the Offensive MVP of the Channel League. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)

San Marcos senior defender Natalie Widmer was a big reason the Royals won the Channel League with an undefeated record (6-0-2) and conceded only six goals in eight league matches.

Pickett and Widmer have been honored as the offensive and defensive players of the year on the All-Channel League girls soccer team.

San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo, who guided the Royals to their second straight league title, was named Coach of the Year,

Pickett was a scoring threat any time she was on the field. Her blazing speed created havoc for defenses. If she wasn’t putting the ball in the back of the net, she was created scoring opportunities for her teammates.

Pickett returned to Dos Pueblos after playing for the U.S. Women’s Under-17 squad at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Jordan. 

Widmer, who signed a letter of intent with UC San Diego, led a solid San Marcos defense.

Four members of that defense earned first-team all-league honors: senior defensive midfielder and Point Loma-bound Raynee Odell, senior center back/midfielder and Cal Poly signee Danielle Anderson, junior left back Sierra Palladino and junior goalkeeper Addie Fuerrer. Senior forward and Pomona Pitzer commit Chloe Hamer also was named to the first team.

Defender Josie Morales and midfielder Mollie Autio of Dos Pueblos earned first-team honors as did midfielder Peyton Wolf of Santa Barbara

2016-17 Girls Soccer All-League Selections 

Coach of the year: Edwin Portillo SM 

Offensive Player of the Year: Kiara Pickett DP

Defensive Player of the Year:  Natalie Widmer SM 

FIRST TEAM SELECTIONS 

Name, School 

Lexi Jeffris Ventura 

Peyton Erickson Ventura 

Sammy Zanini Ventura 

Kylie Garcia Ventura 

Addie Fuerrer San Marcos 

Sierra Palladino San Marcos

Raynee Odell San Marcos 

Chloe Hamer San Marcos 

Danielle Anderson San Marcos 

Payton Wolf Santa Barbara 

Delanney Jannone Buena 

Josie Morales Dos Pueblos 

Mollie Autio Dos Pueblos

SECOND TEAM SELECTIONS 

Anya Schmitz Dos Pueblos 

Raquel Uyesaka Dos Pueblos 

Adria Jamieson Dos Pueblos 

Kamila Pickett Dos Pueblos 

Alissa Becerra Santa Barbara 

Miranda Fenton Santa Barbara 

Amanda Donovan Santa Barbara 

Sofia Capelletti Garcia Santa Barbara

Van Gonzalez Buena 

Mya Ramriez Buena 

Jezel Mercado Ventura 

Alex Kwasny Ventura 

Camryn Crang San Marcos 

Sydney Hess San Marcos 

Cate Clancy San Marcos 

HONORABLE MENTION 

Paola Villagomez Santa Barbara 

Mae Hancock Santa Barbara 

Haille Silva Dos Pueblos 

Lauren Buie Dos Pueblos 

Jenna Torchia San Marcos 

Lucia Lynn San Marcos 

Zoe Ise San Marcos 

