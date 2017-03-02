Kiara Pickett, Natalie Widmer Earn Channel League Girls Soccer MVP Honors

The speed and skill of senior striker Kiara Pickett made her the most dangerous offensive player in the Channel League.
San Marcos senior defender Natalie Widmer was a big reason the Royals won the Channel League with an undefeated record (6-0-2) and conceded only six goals in eight league matches.
Pickett and Widmer have been honored as the offensive and defensive players of the year on the All-Channel League girls soccer team.
San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo, who guided the Royals to their second straight league title, was named Coach of the Year,
Pickett was a scoring threat any time she was on the field. Her blazing speed created havoc for defenses. If she wasn’t putting the ball in the back of the net, she was created scoring opportunities for her teammates.
Pickett returned to Dos Pueblos after playing for the U.S. Women’s Under-17 squad at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Jordan.
Widmer, who signed a letter of intent with UC San Diego, led a solid San Marcos defense.
Four members of that defense earned first-team all-league honors: senior defensive midfielder and Point Loma-bound Raynee Odell, senior center back/midfielder and Cal Poly signee Danielle Anderson, junior left back Sierra Palladino and junior goalkeeper Addie Fuerrer. Senior forward and Pomona Pitzer commit Chloe Hamer also was named to the first team.
Defender Josie Morales and midfielder Mollie Autio of Dos Pueblos earned first-team honors as did midfielder Peyton Wolf of Santa Barbara
2016-17 Girls Soccer All-League Selections
Coach of the year: Edwin Portillo SM
Offensive Player of the Year: Kiara Pickett DP
Defensive Player of the Year: Natalie Widmer SM
FIRST TEAM SELECTIONS
Name, School
Lexi Jeffris Ventura
Peyton Erickson Ventura
Sammy Zanini Ventura
Kylie Garcia Ventura
Addie Fuerrer San Marcos
Sierra Palladino San Marcos
Raynee Odell San Marcos
Chloe Hamer San Marcos
Danielle Anderson San Marcos
Payton Wolf Santa Barbara
Delanney Jannone Buena
Josie Morales Dos Pueblos
Mollie Autio Dos Pueblos
SECOND TEAM SELECTIONS
Anya Schmitz Dos Pueblos
Raquel Uyesaka Dos Pueblos
Adria Jamieson Dos Pueblos
Kamila Pickett Dos Pueblos
Alissa Becerra Santa Barbara
Miranda Fenton Santa Barbara
Amanda Donovan Santa Barbara
Sofia Capelletti Garcia Santa Barbara
Van Gonzalez Buena
Mya Ramriez Buena
Jezel Mercado Ventura
Alex Kwasny Ventura
Camryn Crang San Marcos
Sydney Hess San Marcos
Cate Clancy San Marcos
HONORABLE MENTION
Paola Villagomez Santa Barbara
Mae Hancock Santa Barbara
Haille Silva Dos Pueblos
Lauren Buie Dos Pueblos
Jenna Torchia San Marcos
Lucia Lynn San Marcos
Zoe Ise San Marcos