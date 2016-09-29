Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:43 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Kiara Pickett of Dos Pueblos Playing for Team USA at U-17 World Cup

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 29, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

Dos Pueblos senior Kiara Pickett will be in the Middle East for the next few weeks competing for the U.S. Under-17 Women’s National Soccer Team at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Kiara Pickett is playing for Team USA at the Under-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.
Kiara Pickett is playing for Team USA at the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Jordan. (Santa Barbara Unified School District)

The tournament is being held in Jordan from Sept. 30-Oct. 21. The U.S. opens group play against Paraguay on Oct. 1 at Prince Mohammed International Stadium in Al Zarqa (7 p.m. local / 9 a.m. PT). They’ll play Ghana on Oct. 4 at King Abdullah II International Stadium in Amman (4 p.m. local / 6 a.m. PT) and finish group play on Oct. 8 against Japan at Amman International Stadium (7 p.m. local / 9 a.m. PT).

Pickett is a defender for Team USA. She is one of eight Californians on the squad.

She has competed in several competitions for U.S. national youth teams in her young career. As a consequence, she has played in few matches for Dos Pueblos.

She was called up to the U.S. U-20 national team for the CONCACAF Championships in Honduras last December.

Pickett plays club soccer for the Camarillo Eagles. Her coach, Vince Thomas, told TopDrawerSoccer.com: “From the moment Kiki (her nickname) was an Eagle, we knew she was elite,” he said. “She hates to lose, is incredibly fierce, has an amazing engine, and will never give up.”

