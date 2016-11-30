Kiara Pickett Scores Hat Trick in Dos Pueblos Romp over Nordhoff

Girls Soccer

Kiara Pickett started her senior season at Dos Pueblos with a bang, recording a hat trick in the Chargers' 7-0 girls soccer victory over visiting Nordhoff on Wednesday.

Pickett, who recently returned from playing for Team USA at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Jordan, scored all three of her goals in the first half. The Chargers led 6-0 at halftime.

Senior Anya Schmitz tallied two goals, while forward Mollie Autio and Haile Silva added single goals.

Freshman goalkeeper Bella Vasquez recorded a shutout in her varsity debut.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.