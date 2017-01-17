Kiara Pickett Scores Hat Trick as Dos Pueblos Shuts Out Santa Barbara

Girls Soccer

Kiara Pickett was on fire on Tuesday, scoring all three of the Dos Pueblos girls soccer team's goals in a 3-0 shutout of Channel League rival Santa Barbara High at home.

Pickett scored early in the first half by finding a loose ball down low and beating the keeper at the near post. Dos Pueblos took a 1-0 lead into the beginning of the second half.

After the break, Pickett continued where she left off, scoring on a cross from Adria Jaimeson and scoring again later when she beat Santa Barbara's backup keeper.

Anali Salazar notched a shutout for the Chargers, who improved to 9-5-4 and 2-1 in Channel League play.

Santa Barbara fell to 2-7-3 and 0-1-1 in league play.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.