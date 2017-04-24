Kiasa Salgado, Hailee Rios Earn Athlete of the Week Honors

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Santa Barbara track and field athlete Kiasa Salgado and San Marcos softballer Hailee Rios were honored as Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Salgado matched his personal record in the 300 hurdles (39.36) at the Santa Barbara County Championships and became the first to win the county title in the event three times. Salgado also finished third in the 400 meters.

Rios pitched a complete-game 8-4 win at Dos Pueblos, striking out 12 and allowing four hits. At the plate she hit a three-run homer and a RBI double to give herself some run support. In a 5-4 win over Ventura, Rios drove in the winning run and earned the save in a 5-4 victory.

The honorable mention choices for the award were Reese Ellestad (SBCC Swim and Dive), Jenny Nnoli (San Marcos Track and Field), Allie Jones (San Marcos Track and Field), Brian Nnoli (San Marcos Track and Field), Beau Allen (San Marcos Track and Field), and Will Rottman (Santa Barbara Volleyball).

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.