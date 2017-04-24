Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:06 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Kiasa Salgado, Hailee Rios Earn Athlete of the Week Honors

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | April 24, 2017 | 1:59 p.m.

Santa Barbara track and field athlete Kiasa Salgado and San Marcos softballer Hailee Rios were honored as Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Kiasa Salgado, Santa Barbara Track and Field Click to view larger
Kiasa Salgado, Santa Barbara Track and Field
Hailee Rios, San Marcos Softball Click to view larger
Hailee Rios, San Marcos Softball

Salgado matched his personal record in the 300 hurdles (39.36) at the Santa Barbara County Championships and became the first to win the county title in the event three times. Salgado also finished third in the 400 meters.

Rios pitched a complete-game 8-4 win at Dos Pueblos, striking out 12 and allowing four hits. At the plate she hit a three-run homer and a RBI double to give herself some run support. In a 5-4 win over Ventura, Rios drove in the winning run and earned the save in a 5-4 victory. 

The honorable mention choices for the award were Reese Ellestad (SBCC Swim and Dive), Jenny Nnoli (San Marcos Track and Field), Allie Jones (San Marcos Track and Field), Brian Nnoli (San Marcos Track and Field), Beau Allen (San Marcos Track and Field), and Will Rottman (Santa Barbara Volleyball). 

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 