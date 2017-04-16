Kiasa Salgado Takes 3rd in 300 Hurdles at Mt. SAC Relays

Track & Field

Santa Barbara High's Kiasa Salgado placed third in the seeded 300-meter hurdles at the Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday.

Salgado posted a time of 39.61, his second fastest mark of the season.

"Kiasa got into that race as an alternate and made the most of it," said Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices.

Thrower Devon Cetti placed fourth in the seeded shot put at 50-6.75 and came in sixth in the seeded discus with a heave of 150-0.

The Dons' 4x800 relay of Salgado, Jackson Wright, Anthony Flores and Thomas Everest took ninth place in 8:14.63.

Santa Barbara completes its dual meet season on Wednesday at San Marcos and competes in the County Championships on Saturday at Carpinteria.