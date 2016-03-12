Kiasa Salgado Wins 300 Hurdles at Ventura Invite

Track & Field

Santa Barbara High junior Kiasa Salgado captured the 300 hurdles at the Ventura Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.

Salgado's winning time was 41.89. In other events, senior Andres Castro placed second in the 400 in 52.49.

Also for the Dons, multi-event athletic Natasha Feshbach finished sixth in the pentathlon at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York. Feshback scored a personal best of 3,401 points.

The Yale-bound track star had a lifetime best of 32-9.5 in the shot put and a multi-event best of 17-10.25 in the long jump.

