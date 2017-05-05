Erica Schroeder Goes 4-for-4 in Channel 800; Kiasa Salgado Wins 3rd 300 Hurdles Title

Track & Field

Erica Schroeder of San Marcos captured her fourth Channel League title in the 800 meters and third in the 1600, and Santa Barbara High’s Kiasa Salgado won his third straight 300-meter hurdles crown at the league championship track & field meet Thursday at Buena.

Schroeder, seeking her third straight trip to the CIF State Meet, took the 800 in season-best 2:13.25. The University of Washington signee also won the 1600 in 5:00.54 and anchored the Royals’ winning 4x400 relay to a season-best time of 3:57. Jennifer Nnoli, Allie Jones and Kaela Cleary were on the team.

Schroeder won the state title in the 800 as a sophomore and finished eighth last year.

Salgado clocked 39.49 in his specialty. The UC San Diego-bound athlete also finished second in the 400 and anchored the Dons 4x400 relay to second place. Jackson Wright, Thomas Everest and Gilbert Regalado joined him on the relay.

The San Marcos girls got double individual event wins from Jones and Carolyn Weisman. Jones won the 100 hurdles in 14.20 and captured the 200 meters in 23.15. She also ran the third leg of the winning 4x100 relay, which blew away the field with a season-best time of 48.46. Danielle Anderson, Nnoli and Sofia Cavaness were the team members.

Weisman swept the long jump (16-4.75) and triple jump (37-09).

Nnoli was the other event winner for the Royals girls, taking the 400 in 57.39.

Jason Peterson, Owen Bates and Brian Nnoli were league champions for the San Marcos boys. Peterson won the 800 in 1:59.22, Owens captured the 100 meters in a PR of 11.30 and Nnoli dominated the triple jump with a leap of 46-07.

Dos Pueblos athletes won four league titles. On the track, Christina Rice captured the girls 3200 in 10:55.47 and Hunter Clark claimed the 1600 crown in personal best of 4:22.45. In the high jump, Spencer Kemmerer took the boys title at 6-2 and sophomore Josie Morales won the girls event at 4-11.

Santa Barbara’s Devon Cetti qualified for CIF for the first time with second-place finishes in the shot put and discus. His shot put mark of 55-7 was a personal best. He threw 148-8 in the discus. He finished behind Ventura’s Carlos Aviles in both events.

Janelle Knight of the Dons was runner-up in the 100 and 200 to qualify for the CIF Prelims at Moorpark High next weekend.

