Kick-Start Summer at June’s Solstice-Themed 1st Thursday

By Kim Mercado for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | May 29, 2013 | 5:14 p.m.

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday, an evening filled with free art, culture, music and fun. The June 6 event will include more than 35 cultural art venues eager to show off new exhibits, artist receptions, demonstrations and live music.

The sun is out, the beaches are crowded and the latest summer trends are all the hype. This only means one thing — another beautiful Santa Barbara summer is upon us! Come enjoy some sun and soak up some fun at the Summer Solstice edition of 1st Thursday.

Start off the evening at Distinctive Framing N’ Art for its grand opening celebration, where you can meet artist Chris Potter and view his amazing works of Santa Barbara and the surrounding wonders of our coast.

Then, kick-start the beginning of a fun-filled summer at Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery with two new shows — one by Angela Perko, who brings a new group of landscapes, still-lifes and architectural scenes in her unique and iconic style, as well as the second 10 under 30 exhibition, with 10 emerging artist under age 30 demonstrating the diversity and vibrancy of contemporary art on the West Coast.

Enjoy the summer air and make your way to Coffee Cat, where local photographer Peter Price will show off his exhibition “Shine,” portraying this month’s theme Solstice through his striking photograph Sol Eclipsed. Oliver & Espig will be featuring the astonishing and magical artwork of Marivonne LaParliere, who captures the imagination with her rendered acrylic paintings on 3-D furniture objects.

Swing by newly opened Isabella Gourmet Foods, where Carlos Mascherin will be showing off his sensual and alluring artwork. Before the summer sun begins to set, make sure to check out Art in the Mayor’s Office, where Mayor Helene Schneider will open her office for the ninth in a series of rotating exhibitions of artwork by regional artist. This month’s theme is Alternative Viewpoints.

While 1st Thursday offers extraordinary exhibits and paintings indoors, be sure to check out the demonstrations, performance art and live music outdoors. Venture over to the Marshall’s Patio to listen to singer, guitarist and songwriter David Courtenay, who plays a blend of 1960s- and ‘70s-influenced rock, folk and reggae. Come by the Summer Solstice Workshop table, in Paseo Nuevo center court, to see what this year’s parade has to offer, while putting your creativity to work with a fun solstice inspired art project.

This month the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative will be leading a curated Art Crawl through the 1st Thursday festivities beginning on the back steps of City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday on June 6. With more than 35 stops on this month’s 1st Thursday map, there is sure to be something for everyone. Click here for more information and a complete listing of the specific programming offered at each gallery as well as all public performances and interactive exhibits.

— Kim Mercado is the marketing and event coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

 
