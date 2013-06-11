Kick Off Old Spanish Days at Fiesta Ranchera in Goleta

The sixth annual Fiesta Ranchera will open Fiesta’s summer season June 20 starting at 5 p.m. at the historic Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 North Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

This popular event, co-hosted by Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara Inc. and the Goleta Valley Historical Society, offers a festive evening of “pre-Fiesta” fun, food, music and dancing.

“Old Spanish Days looks forward to bringing the 89-year-old tradition of Fiesta to Goleta for the sixth year,” 2013 El Presidente Josiah Jenkins said. “The historic ranch setting for this lively event fits perfectly with my theme this year, ‘Vaqueras y Vaqueros.’”

The beautiful, and recently restored, historic gardens offer the perfect ambiance for sampling food from local restaurants and tasting wines from award-winning local wineries. Tony Ybarra and his Spanish guitarist trio will be performing, followed by the 2013 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta. Then step out onto the dance floor to the ever-favorite sounds of Area 51. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Fiesta or Western attire.

As ever, the best restaurants and chefs will be on site to provide guests with a unique, local tasting experience. New restaurants to the ever-popular event include Sage & Onion, Petrini’s, Goodland Kitchen, Mulligans, Kihei Rode Shave Ice and Georgia’s Smokehouse.

Other returning favorites include Anna’s Bakery, California Woodfired Catering, Catering Connection, Country Meat Market, Marmalade Café, The Nugget, Pepe’s, Pastavino, Rincon Events, Woodstock’s Pizza and Woody’s BBQ.

Local wineries, including Arthur Earl, Alexander & Wayne, Consilience, Metgate Hill, Roblar, and Zaca Mesa, will be on hand as well as the no-host bar, offering two event signature drinks, the top shelf Fiesta Margarita and Stow Hard Lemonade. Event sponsor Peligroso Spirits will offer the opportunity to taste tequilas from around the world at their “Tequila Tasting Bar” and exclusive beer sponsor Hollister Brewery, a recipient of the Santa Barbara Independent’s “Foodie Awards,” will provide a taste of brew fare and their famous beers and ales.

The event wouldn’t be possible without the wonderful sponsors of Fiesta Ranchera, especially Presenting Sponsor Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf and Gold Sponsor Cox Communications. Silver Sponsors include Bella Vista Designs, Brown & Brown, Catering Connection, Impulse, Hollister Brewing Company, LBPS Events, MarBorg Industries and Ventura Party Rental Center. The City of Goleta has lent support as well with a community grant and resolution, which proclaimed “June 20 as Fiesta Ranchera Day in the City of Goleta.”

Tickets for Goleta’s best summer event are $45 and may be purchased online by clicking here or clicking here. They will also be available on-site for $60 at the door. For more information, call 805.962.8101. Group discounts are available, and guests must be 21 to enter.

— Erik Davis is the public relations chair for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.