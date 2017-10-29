Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 6:33 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
Kick Up Healthy Living a Notch at Zumbathon in Santa Maria

By Donna Romani for the American Heart Association | October 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Maria Guerra Click to view larger
Maria Guerra

November is National Eat Smart Month and the American Heart Association is inspiring Americans to take simple steps to eat healthier as part of its Healthy For Good movement.

To kick off the month, fitness expert Maria Guerra will lead the Santa Maria community in a zumbathon, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, in the Conference Center, 1400 E. Church St., Santa Maria.

In addition to Zumba, Guerra will host a brief lecture on heart disease and eating smart, incorporating some of her own experience and tips.

The event is presented by the American Heart Association, Marian Regional Medical Center and Santa Barbara County Promotores Network.

“We are excited to work with the American Heart Association to bring Maria Guerra to Santa Maria and speak with our community for Eat Smart Month,” said Sandy Underwood, senior community education coordinator at Marian Medical Center.

Marian Regional Medical Center is a Dignity Health Hospital of the Central Coast and the local Life is Why sponsor of the AHA.

“The Life is Why mission encourages residents to improve their heart health by providing community education and resources, as well as local events like the zumbathon," Underwood said.

"This will be a very fun and engaging evening, and we expect people to learn a lot while having a fantastic time,” she said. 

Guerra has been a group fitness instructor for some 10 years and has appeared as a trainer on the new weight-loss TV program, Dale Con Ganas, from the creator of The Biggest Loser, on Univision.

She also has appeared in People en Español (2012), FitnessMagazine.com, Univision.com, and CBS Moneywatch. She is one of the resident fitness experts for Primera Eviction on the local Univision TV network and columnist for The Huffington Post.

Guerra travels throughout the country as a keynote/motivational speaker and is the national spokesperson for the American Heart Association’s Go Red Por Tu Corazón campaign.

Cardiovascular, heart and stroke diseases are the No. 1 killers of men and women in the U.S. — killing about 2,200 men, women and children every day — one every 40 seconds.

The AHA’s Healthy For Good movement is taking action by inspiring people to create lasting change in their health and in their lives, one step at a time. The approach is simple: Eat smart. Add color. Move more. Be well.

For more information, and to buy tickets for $10, contact Diana Cronin at [email protected]

— Donna Romani for the American Heart Association.

 

