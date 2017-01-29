Kick Up Your Heels at Ballet Hispánico’s Free Peformances, Lessons

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! presents Ballet Hispánico, one of America’s premier Latino dance organizations for more than 45 years, in performances and community outreach throughout Santa Barbara County, Feb. 6-12.
Ballet Hispánico will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Isla Vista School; 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Guadalupe City Hall; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in The Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School. All performances are free.
The community also is invited to join Ballet Hispánico members in free Latin Social Dance classes at the following locations:
» Westside Community Center, Santa Barbara: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6
» St. George Family Youth Center, Isla Vista: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8
» New Cuyama at Cuyama Elementary School: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9
» Abel Maldonado Youth Community Center, Santa Maria: noon, Saturday, Feb. 11
For details see VivaelArteSB on Facebook for more information and updates on events.
This special residence is made possible through the generosity of Jody and John Arnhold.
