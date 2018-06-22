Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:18 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Kicking Off Staff Expansion, Santa Barbara Foundation Taps Director of Grants

By Jordan Killebrew for Santa Barbara Foundation | June 22, 2018 | 1:24 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Pedro Paz as its new director of grantmaking. Paz will oversee the foundation’s community grant programs starting June 25.

“The foundation was in search of a director with a combination of strong professional qualifications and a true love of our community,” said Ronald V. Gallo, president/CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better person to do the job than Dr. Paz, whose expertise and versatility, along with his familiarity with the nonprofit landscape of Santa Barbara County, makes him a huge asset to the foundation," Gallo said.

"We are excited for him to join our team in providing excellent service to our county residents,” he said.

Paz’s role will include developing and administering the foundation’s annual grantmaking programs, establishing and strengthening positive relationships with nonprofit community leaders, and implementing strategies to create high quality and responsive grant programs.

He said he looks forward to continuing the important work of building stronger communities throughout Santa Barbara County.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue my service with the team at the Santa Barbara Foundation,” said Paz. “They do such amazing work, and I’m honored to be alongside them, providing resources for the communities we all love.”

Paz was born and raised in Santa Barbara County, and received an M.A. and Ph.D. in education from UCSB. He has worked for local organizations including La Casa de la Raza, UCSB and both the Santa Barbara and Carpinteria unified school districts.

Paz also worked for the county of Merced in a number of roles including executive director of First 5 Merced County. Before working for the foundation, he was employed by Santa Barbara County as program and evaluation manager for First 5 Santa Barbara County.

An active, influential leader in the county, Paz currently serves as a board member for several organizations including the Santa Barbara City College Foundation, The Fund for Santa Barbara, and the city of Goleta’s Public Engagement Commission.

He also has been a trustee for the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education and commissioner for the county of Santa Barbara’s Human Services Commission.

The hiring of Paz marks the beginning of a plan to expand Santa Barbara Foundation’s staff.

“As the foundation continues to evolve and grow, people like Pedro Paz are exactly who we want to have on board,” said Barbara Andersen, the foundation’s chief strategy officer.

“He has a proven track record of doing impactful work and he is fully immersed in and committed to our local communities,” she said.

To learn more about the foundation, visit SBFoundation.org.

— Jordan Killebrew for Santa Barbara Foundation.

 

