Barbara Ireland Walk and Run Sports Casual Vibe for Kickoff Party

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic hosted the fourth annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run Kickoff Party on Wednesday at Dargan's Irish Pub & Restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara.

There was a cool, casual vibe at the after-work event, which attracted 150 Cancer Center clients, staff, committed runners and potential runners.

“This is the fourth year that Dargan's has hosted the kickoff party with the Cancer Center," said Ireland, founder of the 15th annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run. "I am excited for this year’s celebration. There are wonderful silent auction items, live music, and the food donated by Dargan's is always great. This event creates a buzz about the Walk and Run, which raises funds for the breast cancer programs at the Cancer Center.”

The 15th annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer will be held at 8:30 a.m. rain or shine on Saturday, March 14 at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara. It offers three course options: a 5K, 10K and 15K, all along Santa Barbara’s waterfront. Team sponsorships start at $50 (before Feb. 28); however, the entry fee is waived if $100 in sponsorship is raised.

Registration is open now by clicking here. The team that raises the most money wins the Barbara Ireland trophy for the year. Mentor is the Presenting Sponsor for 2015. All of the funds raised from event registration fees and pledges will benefit breast cancer research and programs at the Cancer Center. These include cancer fighting agents available in our community; genetic counseling and patient navigation, which offers patients a consistent care coordinator during their experience with breast cancer.

“Our goal is to reach $75,000 this year to support breast cancer research and programs at the Cancer Center at the Barbara Ireland Walk and Run," Cancer Center staff member Jennie Jacobs told Noozhawk. "Last year, more than 350 walk participants and 40 volunteers congregated at Chase Palm Park, raising almost $60,000. This year we have high hopes of increasing the number of participants and funds raised by individuals and teams. One-hundred percent of the fees and pledges go the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, so it really is a great cause.

“The kickoff party is a great way for everyone to participate. Clients under treatment may not feel well enough to participate in the Walk and Run, but they can attend tonight and feel a part of the effort and the event.”

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit corporation providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment. Since 1949, through the charitable giving of families and foundations, the Cancer Center has stayed in the vanguard of comprehensive, outpatient cancer care. By retaining highly trained and devoted medical personnel, acquiring the latest technology and protocols, and integrating patient support programs and classes, the Cancer Center treats those on the journey to live with, through and beyond cancer.

For more information about the Barbara Ireland Walk and Run, contact Stephanie Carlyle at 805.898.2116 or click here.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.