Kidnapped Lompoc Woman and Suspect Spotted in Arizona

Joseph Hetzel fled with Virginia Paris after she told customer at Starbucks in city of Goodyear that she needed help

A Lompoc woman and her ex-boyfriend, who authorities believe kidnapped her on Friday, were sighted Sunday at a coffee shop in Goodyear, Arizona.

Virginia Paris, 55, and Joseph Hetzel, 52, went into a Starbucks coffee shop on the 1300 block of North Litchfield Road at about 7:15 a.m., according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

"When Paris ordered her coffee drink, she gave the name Virginia," Hoover said. "She then went to the bathroom, and when she came out, she told a female customer in the coffee shop that she needed help.

"Hetzel saw this interaction, grabbed her, and dragged her out of the shop. He then kicked her into a vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed."

As the vehicle sped away, Paris threw her car registration out of the door, and it was recovered by Goodyear police officers, Hoover said.

The pair are believed to still be driving Paris’ black 2015 Chrysler 200 with a California license plate of 7NGE514.

Investigators were alerted Friday night to the alleged kidnapping, which occurred earlier in the day, Hoover said.

Associates of Paris told deputies she recently sought a restraining order against Hetzel. Hoover said the request was granted but the order has yet to be served.

Hoover said Hetzel was convicted and imprisoned for possession of items used to make explosive devices, using explosive devices with the intent to terrorize, felony vandalism and criminal threats. Additional details were not immediately available.

He is believed to have access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous, she added.

Hetzel is described as white, approximately 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt.

Paris is described as white, approximately 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt.

"The Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Goodyear Police Department and other Arizona authorities to locate and find Paris and Hetzel," Hoover said. "Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). A description of the vehicle and the photos of both Paris and Hetzel have been sent to Arizona law enforcement and to the local media."

Authorities advised the public not to approach or contact Hetzel, but to immediately call 9-1-1.

To report an anonymous tip about the case, call 805.681.4171, or click here to leave a tip online.

